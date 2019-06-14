Finishing out a home weekend, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team held off Elsberry Post 226 Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 5-4.
“The Elsberry game Sunday was one of the best games of the year so far,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Post 218 improved to 8-4 overall, 5-2 in the Ninth District. Elsberry fell to 1-2 overall and in the league.
Washington took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first.
After the second inning, the game was tied. Elsberry scored twice, but Washington scored once.
Post 218 retook the lead with two runs in the third. Elsberry briefly tied it again with two runs in the fourth, but Washington scored the eventual winning run with one in the bottom of the fourth.
Drew Bunge was the winning pitcher, going 6.2 innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Morgan Copeland got the final out and allowed a hit. He earned the save.
“Starter Drew Bunge, another young hurler for Post 218, pitched 6.2 innings for the win” Kopmann said. “He had to come out because of pitch count. He did a really fine job against a good team, giving up five hits and one walk with one strikeout. Morgan Copeland got the last out for the save.”
Zach Mort, Owen Struckhoff and Cody Vondera had two hits apiece.
Gavin Matchell, Lucas Newhouse, Scott Gross and Luke Kleekamp each had one hit.
Vondera added a walk. Jacob Baldwin and Kleekamp were hit by pitches.
Mort and Newhouse each stole a base.
Mort, Struckhoff, Vondera, Baldwin and Kleekamp scored the runs.
Mort, Struckhoff, Matchell and Gross drove in runs.
“We had 10 hits with three players getting multiple hits,” Kopmann said.
For Elsberry, Adam Engel doubled. Nate Walker, Kyle Turnbull, Gavin Reller, Will Stonebreaker and Landon Niederer singled.
Alex Miller walked. Reller stole a base.
Reller scored twice. Turnbull and Miller scored once.
Stonebreaker and Niederer each drove in one run.
The return game in Elsberry will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.