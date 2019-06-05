Union Post 297 ended last season at the top of the Ninth District Freshman Legion standings.
And Ryan Bailey’s squad is starting 2019 at the top with a new crew.
Union (7-5-2, 2-0) picked up another Ninth District win over Sullivan Post 18 Friday, 7-2. Union is the only undefeated team in league play so far.
“We’ve been doing a good job of coming out early in the game and scoring runs,” Bailey said. “Tonight our first seven hitters either reached base or got an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning. Then, in the second, our first four all reached base. That’s a great start. We need to find a way to keep the momentum going instead of letting it die out, but at least we’re coming out firing on all cylinders early.”
Union scored four times in the bottom of the first and added the other three runs in the second.
Sullivan scored twice in the top of the fourth.
Hayden Burke got the start, and the win, for Post 297 and went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Dalton Voss threw the final 1.1 innings, striking out three batters.
Cooper Bailey and Burke led the offense with two hits apiece.
Luke Koch, Marshall Gebert, Nick Birke and Alex Kuelker also singled.
Jayden Overschmidt walked twice. Koch, Gebert, Kuelker and Tanner Hall each walked once.
Conner Borgmann and Koch were hit by pitches.
Burke and Koch each stole two bases. Bailey, Hall and Overschmidt posted one steal apiece.
Koch, Bailey and Burke scored two runs. Gebert crossed the plate once.
Birke and Kuelker each had two RBIs. Bailey, Burke and Gebert each drove in one run.
For Sullivan, Sam Turilli started and went five innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits, four walks and two hit batters. He fanned four. He took the loss.
Cy Cape pitched the final inning, allowing two walks and striking out one.
Bryer Summers doubled for Post 18. Jordan Dace, Garrett Mullen, Tyler Juergens and Jordan Rice each singled.
Brynn Payne, Summers and Caden Halsey walked once. Summers was hit by a pitch.
Juergens and Cape scored the runs. Summers drove in both.
Post 297 tied De Soto Saturday in two games. Union split Sunday, beating Festus Post 253 Navy, but falling to Festus Post 253 Red.
The teams are scheduled to play each other again in a doubleheader in Sullivan June 25.