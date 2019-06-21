The Washington Post 218 Freshmen got three-quarters of the way to reaching a score on Sunday.
Post 218 (14-5) tallied 15 runs in a shutout victory at Ballwin Post 611 (3-6) Sunday to nearly reach a score, an olden term for an increment of 20.
Jacob Baldwin and Ethan Etter combined to toss the shutout for Post 218.
Baldwin threw the first three innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one.
Etter pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and three walks.
Post 218 staked its pitching staff to an early 8-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and five in the second. Washington added two runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
Scott Gross and Gavin Matchell combined for 10 runs batted in in the contest.
“The hitting stars for the game were Scott Gross, going 3-4, and Gavin Matchell,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “If Scott and Gavin can continue to hit like this, we will make a run in the district tourney.”
Gross tripled and doubled with two runs scored and six RBIs.
Matchell doubled and singled with a stolen base, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Zach Mort singled twice, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Luke Kleekamp singled and scored.
Morgan Copeland singled and drew a walk.
Mitchell Mayer drove in a pair of runs.
Wyatt Sneed, Owen Struckhoff and Drew Bunge all walked twice. Sneed scored three times, Struckhoff twice and Bunge once.
Lucas Newhouse, Dason Gould, Etter and Copeland each walked once. Etter scored a run.
Copeland was twice hit by pitches and Bunge was hit once.
Sneed and Copeland stole two bases each. Etter and Mort both stole once.
Post 218 was scheduled to host Kirkwood Post 156 Tuesday and will next play Saturday at 9:30 a.m,, hosting Springfield at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.