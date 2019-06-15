Bouncing back from a road loss in Union Thursday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team defeated Sullivan Saturday, 11-1.
Washington (7-3, 4-2) opened scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Sullivan scored once, but Post 218 added three more runs.
Washington scored its final four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out the game on the run rule.
Weston Meyer went the distance for Washington, allowing one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out one.
“Weston Meyer pitched and did a fine job,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “He doesn’t strike out many, but throws strikes and lets his defense help him. He struck out one and walked one. That’s excellent for a young pitcher.”
Offensively, Gavin Matchell led the way with a pair of triples.
Luke Kleekamp doubled.
“Our offense was led by another young player, Gavin Matchell, going 2-3,” said Kopmann. “He has a knack for getting a big hit for us when we need one.”
Cody Vondera, Mitchell Meyer, Lucas Newhouse and Jacob Baldwin singled.
Zach Mort walked twice and Owen Struckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Washington ran rampant on the bases. Drew Bunge stole three bases. Mort and Wyatt Sneed had two stolen bases apiece. Mitchell Meyer and Vondera stole one base each.
Mort, Struckhoff and Matchell each scored twice. Sneed, Mitchell Meyer, Newhouse, Kleekamp and Baldwin each scored once.
Matchell drove in three runs. Vondera had two RBIs. Newhouse, Kleekamp and Baldwin each drove in one run.
For Sullivan, Garrett Mullen started and went 4.1 innings, allowing 11 runs (five earned) on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Bryer Summers doubled to lead the Sullivan offense.
Jordan Dicus, Sam Turilli, Jordan Rice, Cy Cape and Lane Blankenship singled.
Brynn Payne drew a walk. Turilli stole a base.
Summers scored the run and Blankenship drove him home.
The teams played the return game in Sullivan Monday.