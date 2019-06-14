Finishing off a regular season sweep, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion squad defeated Sullivan Post 18 Monday at Sunny Jim Bottomley Field in Sullivan, 15-1.
“We had 12 hits in the game,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “It seems like we’re hitting the ball a lot harder the last few games.”
Post 218 (9-4, 6-2) moved into a virtual tie with Union Post 297 at the top of the Ninth District standings with the win. Washington has played two additional games. The two teams are scheduled to play in Washington Tuesday. Union won the first meeting at Wildcat Ballpark last Thursday.
Post 218 set the tone with seven runs in the top of the first. Washington added one run in the second, three in the third and four more in the fourth. Sullivan’s run came in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended at the conclusion of that inning.
Post 218 outhit Sullivan, 12-3, and Sullivan made all seven errors in the game.
“We threw another young pitcher in Kabrem Koelling,” Kopmann said. “He threw a complete game, giving one run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks tonight. We played error-free ball to make it a lot easier, Kabrem threw strikes and let his defense help him out.”
Owen Struckhoff, Mitchell Meyer and Luke Kleekamp had two hits apiece.
Zach Mort, Lucas Newhouse, Drew Bunge, Jacob Baldwin, Ethan Etter and Morgan Copeland each had one hit.
Baldwin and Struckhoff doubled.
Aden Pecka, Owen Struckhoff, Gavin Matchell, Wyatt Sneed and Scott Gross walked. Cody Vondera was hit by a pitch.
Once on base, Sneed stole two bases. Bunge, Gross, Kleekamp, Matchell, Newhouse and Pecka had one stolen base apiece.
Sneed, Baldwin and Kleekamp each scored twice. Mort, Pecka, Struckhoff, Matchell, Mitchell Meyer, Newhouse, Gross, Bunge and Etter scored once.
Vondera, Baldwin and Copeland each had two RBIs. Struckhoff, Newhouse, Bunge and Kleekamp drove in one run apiece.
For Sullivan, Tyler Juergens started and went three innings, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Cy Cape pitched two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Lane Blankenship doubled for Post 18. Sam Turilli and Schmitt (first name not provided) singled.
Bryer Summers and Brynn Payne walked.
Schmitt stole a base and scored the run. Blankenship drove him home.