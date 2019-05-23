The boys from Pacific Post 320 will be back for another summer.
After the summer baseball program for Post 320 was revived in 2018 by the Pacific High School baseball staff, the program will expand from just a freshman team to also include a junior team this season.
The freshman team will return four key players, including three that could see time on the mound this summer.
Jack Meyer returns on the infield where he is expected to see time at shortstop and pitching. Meyer picked up a .273 batting average with Post 320 last summer, scored four times and drove in five runs.
Andrew Payne walloped three doubles and six hits total for a .214 batting average in 2018 and scored five runs with five RBIs. He reached six times on walks. He’s listed as a center fielder and pitcher on the 2019 roster.
Ayden Biedenstein is listed as a left fielder and catcher coming into this season. He played in just six games last summer and went 1-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two walks.
Trevor Klund is also listed as a catcher and outfielder, as well as a pitcher. Klund played in two games in 2018.
The single A team will see an influx of players finishing up the eighth grade this spring, including Cade Martin, Tyler Trower, Matthew Reinke, Ryan Bruns, Weston Kulick, Wesley Branson, Cole Hansmann and Ethan Simpson.
“(We are) expecting big things from everyone,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “We have a lot of kids who can play multiple positions. They are all pretty close already and a very hardworking group.”
Of those newcomers, Martin, Reinke, Kulick, Branson and Hansmann are listed on the roster as potential pitchers.
Martin, Trower, Reinke, Bruns, Kulick, Branson and Simpson could all see time on the infield.
Bruns, Hansmann and Simpson are listed as potential outfielders.
Carter will head up the freshman program this season while Phil Gilcrease will coach the juniors.
Carter will be assisted by Nathan Oberkramer.
“(We want to) compete in every game and go deep in the district tournament,” Carter said. “... The Ninth District is one of the best and toughest in the state and we’re excited to have the opportunity to compete against every team in the district.”
Post 320 opened the season Monday by sweeping Pacific Post 402 in a doubleheader. Pacific returns to action Wednesday.