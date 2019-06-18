Five days later, the score was the same.
However, this time it was the Washington Post 218 Freshmen (10-4, 7-2) who picked up the winning run in the final frame to beat Union Post 297 (12-7-2, 5-2) Tuesday, 5-4.
Union won the first meeting between the two teams, 5-4, last Thursday.
Washington scored four runs in the second inning and that was the way the score stood until Union came from behind to tie the score with four runs in the seventh.
The teams remained tied through the eighth inning until Gavin Matchell’s double in the bottom of the ninth brought home Lucas Newhouse for the winning run. Newhouse had reached on a leadoff bunt single.
“(Matchell) pitched five strong innings, giving up three hits and striking out nine, and then at the end of the game he had the walkoff double that scored Lucas Newhouse,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said his players stayed engaged despite falling behind early.
“I was glad that our guys fought until the end,” Bailey said. “We had a nice rally in the seventh inning and were able to prolong the game two extra innings, but just could never mount a sustained rally either due to a lack of hitting or poor execution of small ball.”
Matchell shut out Union for the first five innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen.
Morgan Copeland threw the next 1.1 innings. He was charged with three unearned runs on two walks and no hits. Copeland recorded two strikeouts.
Wyatt Sneed pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit and four walks, striking out one.
“Union got back in the game on some walks and an error, but they tied it up in the seventh so it was a good comeback for those guys,” Kopmann said.
Mitchell Meyer was the winning pitcher for Post 218. He fired the final 1.2 innings and issued just one walk with no hits and three strikeouts.
For Union, Liam Hughes started on the mound and tossed two innings. He surrendered four runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks and one strikeout.
Jayden Overschmidt threw the next two innings, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk. Overschmidt struck out one.
Luke Koch went the rest of the way, ending with 4.1 innings pitched and one unearned run on three hits and three walks. Koch struck out one.
Post 218 put together eight hits, led by two each from Newhouse, Cody Vondera and Matchell.
Zach Mort and Meyer each contributed one hit.
Mort, Newhouse, Scott Gross, Luke Kleekamp and Meyer scored the Washington runs.
Matchell picked up two runs batted in on the night. Newhouse and Meyer each drove in one.
Gross walked three times, Mort twice, Newhouse once and Jacob Baldwin once.
Gross and Vondera both stole two bases. Mort, Sneed and Dason Gould stole one base each.
Union grabbed three hits, led by a triple for Alex Kuelker and a double by Nick Birke.
Ryan Ewald added a single.
Post 297 drew nine walks, led by two each from Koch and Cooper Bailey. Burke, Dalton Voss, Kuelker, Tanner Hall and Birke walked once apiece.
Koch, Voss, Kuekler and Collin Gerdel scored the four Union runs.
Ewald picked up two RBIs. Kuelker and Hall each drove in a run.
Cooper Bailey swiped three bases, Koch two and Burke, Ewald and Hall each stole one.
Cooper Bailey, Hall and Koch were all hit by pitches.
Union remained in the running for the top of the district standings, just one game behind Post 218 after Tuesday’s contest.
“The Ninth District is wide open and there are a lot of teams that are very similar to one another,” Ryan Bailey said. “The end of the regular season is going to be fun and the tournament will be crazy, I’m sure. Everyone will have a chance to win. It will come down to which team has pitchers who throw strikes, fielders that make routine plays, and lineups that can get that timely hit. We have some work to do in order to be that team but we’ll keep trying to get there.”
Post 218 went on the road to play at Elsberry Post 226 Thursday and will next take on Jefferson City Post 5 and Rosebud Post 587 Saturday in a pair of games in the state capital at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Union was rained out for a planned makeup game with Pacific Post 402 Wednesday and hosted a doubleheader with Rosebud Post 587 on Thursday. The team will next play Sunday at Elsberry Post 226 in a doubleheader at 6 p.m.