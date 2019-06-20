The Pacific Freshmen started the weekend with a bang.
Post 320 (9-2, 7-2) swept Elsberry Post 226 (3-6, 3-6) in a Ninth District doubleheader Saturday, 13-1 and 4-1.
First Game
Ethan Simpson delivered a big blow early, connecting for a grand slam in the first inning to stake Post 320 to a 5-0 lead.
Pacific added one run in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth. Elsberry got its only run in the top of the fifth.
“Our bats were rolling early and often, up and down the lineup,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Ethan had a big game with two hits including a grand slam and five RBIs. (We) also had five others with RBIs. (It was) great to see the entire team getting involved.”
Simpson finished 2-5 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the game to go along with the big blast.
Ayden Biedenstein doubled and walked with a run scored and an RBI.
Trevor Klund and Tyler Trower each added two singles. Weston Kulick, Ryan Bruns and Wesley Branson all had a hit.
Andrew Payne, Jack Meyer and Kulick all scored twice. Bruns, Trower, Branson and Dylan Mooney each scored a run.
Klund and Kulick both picked up two RBIs. Biedenstein, Bruns and Trower drove in a run apiece.
Branson, Kulick, Mooney, Payne and Trower each stole a base.
Biedenstein, Payne, Meyer, Kulick and Mooney all drew a walk.
Meyer and Payne were hit by pitches.
Branson started on the mound and held Elsberry scoreless for three innings. He struck out six and walked two while allowing no hits.
Mooney pitched the final two innings. He gave up one run on five hits, walking none and striking out one.
“Wesley cruised through 3 innings on the mound” Carter said. “... We were pretty lucky to only allow one run on three errors. (I) thought our defense could have been a little sharper, but other than that we played pretty well on both sides of the field.”
Second Game
Elsberry outhit Pacific, 5-4, in the rematch, but Post 320 again held Post 226 off the scoreboard until late.
Roles were reversed with Pacific playing the visitor on its home field in the second contest. Post 320 gained one run in the top of the first inning and two in the second.
Elsberry scored its only run in the sixth and Pacific added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
“We played a much cleaner game defensively this time around, and needed to with the score being so close,” Carter said.
Kulick was the winning pitcher. He held Elsberry to just one run over six innings on five hits and two walks, striking out two.
“Weston had a great game on the mound,” Carter said. “... (He) took a line drive off the shoulder in the sixth and wanted to finish that inning, and he did. The kid is a tough competitor.”
Simpson notched the save by recording three outs in a row after inheriting two baserunners in the seventh.
At the plate, Pacific drew 12 walks while issuing just four free passes.
Payne delivered the big knock, a triple with two outs in the third inning and then scored on Meyer’s single.
Kulick and Ian Groom singled in the contest.
Meyer, Kulick and Trower each scored a run.
Groom and Kulick also were both credited with an RBI.
Matthew Reinke and Carter Myers reached base on walks three times apiece.
Kulick walked twice and Groom, Klund, Mooney and Trower all walked once.
Groom, Trower and Myers stole two bases each and Meyer stole once.