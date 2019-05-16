Ready or not, it’s almost time for American Legion baseball once again.
The Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion Preseason Tournament starts the summer slate Friday, May 17, with six teams scheduled to play at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The event features two teams which played in the 2018 State Tournament at the same location. Washington Post 218 finished as runner-up to Ste. Genevieve Post 150. Union Post 297 was the Ninth District regular season champion.
Washington has been grouped into a pool with De Soto and Eureka Post 177 for the preseason event. Union will face Jefferson City Post 5 and Festus Post 253.
Action begins with two Pool A games Friday, May 17. Eureka will play De Soto at 6 p.m. Washington takes on De Soto at 8:30 p.m.
Action resumes Saturday, May 18, with Washington facing Eureka at 10 a.m.
Pool B games start after that with Festus playing Jefferson City at 12:30 p.m.
Union has the final two pool games, playing Jefferson City at 3 p.m. and Festus at 5:30 p.m.
The tournament concludes Sunday, May 19, with the teams finishing third in each pool playing for the consolation title at noon.
Two more games follow.
Second-place teams will play for third overall at 2:30 p.m. and pool champions will face off for the championship at 5 p.m.