If you arrived late for Tuesday’s Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket final at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, you likely missed all of the scoring.
Rhineland Post 147 (20-4), the top seed, scored twice in the bottom of the first to top second-seeded Washington Post 218 (18-4) to win the game, 2-1.
“Rhineland has a strong team and they’re experienced,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “These are two competitive teams. Things will happen. We were disappointed we lost 2-1. We stranded seven runners and didn’t get the big hits when we needed them.”
Washington struck first, getting a leadoff walk from Zac Coulter. He scored on a two-out single by Sam Glosemeyer to left field.
Post 147 countered in the bottom of the first. Cameron Michel singled with one out and scored on a single by Chase McKague.
McKague came home on a triple by Trent Anderson to right field.
From there, the pitchers took over.
Anderson was the winner, going 6.1 innings while allowing one run on four hits, four walks and a hit batter. He fanned six before yielding due to reaching his pitch count.
“Anderson pitched a great game,” Getsee said.
Ethan Towery struck out the final two batters for the save.
Tristan Molitor went the distance for Post 218, using 69 pitches while allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five.
“Tristan was strong,” Getsee said. “Once he settled in and the defense got going, we didn’t give up much.”
Washington had two other golden opportunities to tie the game.
The top of the fourth, Brayden Mayer hit the ball into right field. Towery was playing shallow and fielded the ball, throwing to first baseman Parker Anderson for one out.
When the ball was thrown to first, Louis Paule was sent home. The throw from Parker Anderson to catcher Jon Utley was in time to get Paule.
“That’s not the way I envisioned that play happening,” Getsee said. “They made a good play and that’s the sign of a good team. They did the right things when they needed to do them.”
In the top of the sixth, Washington had the bases loaded with nobody out. An infield fly, strikeout and flyout ended the frame.
Glosemeyer had two hits for Washington while Jacob Bauche and Paule each had one hit. Coulter, Sam Heggemann, Calvin Straatmann and Mayer walked. Paule was hit by a pitch.
Bauche and Gavin Mueller put down sacrifice bunts.
For Rhineland, McKague had two hits. Anderson tripled and Michel singled.
Michel stole a base.
The win put Rhineland into the Ninth District championship game Wednesday. Post 147 already has qualified for the Zone 1 Tournament next week.
“We go to the zone tournament if we can win one game tonight (Wednesday),” Getsee said. “We also can go if we can win the district tournament.”
Washington already has a spot in the state tournament as it will host that event July 18-21.