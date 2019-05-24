Pacific’s intra-city series this summer goes to Post 320.
The Post 320 Freshmen (2-0) opened the season Monday with a pair of victories against Pacific Post 402 (0-2). Post 320 won the first contest, 21-2, and followed up with a 16-2 victory in the nightcap.
Post 320 amassed 25 hits combined in the two games while holding Post 402 to five hits on the night.
“I thought we came out pretty well on both sides of the field,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “... We only had one error (in each game), so I thought we really played a clean (series) defensively.”
First Game
Post 320 pushed across the first run of the contest in the top of the first inning. The score remained close until a four-run outburst for Post 320 in the top of the third inning, followed by three more runs in the fourth.
Post 402 got on the scoreboard with one run in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 320 responded with the biggest rally of the game, scoring 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Post 402 Freshmen got one run back in the bottom of the fifth to conclude the contest.
Post 320 accumulated 12 hits in the contest, led by a three-hit game by Ayden Biedenstein.
Biedenstein singled three times, scored four runs, stole two bases and collected four runs batted in.
Wesley Branson pitched the complete game and picked up the win with two runs allowed, one earned, on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
“Really good first outing for him,” Carter said.
Trevor Klund doubled and singled with a walk and one RBI for Post 320. Teammate Ethan Simpson also doubled and singled, adding a walk with two runs scored and one RBI.
Jack Meyer turned in two singles for Post 320, reaching once on a walk and chipping in one run scored and two RBIs.
Weston Kulick, Matthew Reinke and Branson all singled for Post 320.
Three Post 320 runs came from Ryan Bruns, another three form Andrew Payne, another three from Cole Hansmann, two from Reinke, one from Carter Myers, one from Kulick and one from Branson.
Kulick drove in three runs, Branson two, Myers one and Bruns one.
Payne and Reinke both reached twice on walks.
Myers, Payne and Kulick were each hit by pitches.
Simpson stole two bases, payne one, Meyer one and Bruns one.
Post 402 received two extra-base hits, both doubles by Thomas Gibbs and Zach Drysdale.
Jacob Devoto and Lucas Willer each singled to round out Post 402’s four hits in the game.
Dysdale and Gibbs scored the two runs. Zane Bartley was credited with an RBI.
Devoto, Gibbs and Drysdale stole one base each.
Aaryn Curry reached on a walk.
Chase Fievet and Matt Austin were both hit by pitches.
Jordan Williams pitched the first four innings for Post 402. He allowed eight runs, five earned, on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Gibbs recorded one out in the fifth inning and Drysdale got the last two outs, including one strikeout.
Second Game
The away team once again got out to a quick lead with one run in the top of the first. This time it was Post 402 playing the visitors.
Post 320 got that run back in the bottom of the first inning and then tacked on four more runs in the second inning and nine more in the third. Post 320 added its final two runs in the fourth inning.
Post 402 scored one last run in the top of the fifth.
The Post 320 pitchers combined for a one-hitter in the nightcap. Cade Martin started the game and recorded just one out, allowing a run on four walks.
Myers took over and threw the final 4.2 innings. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks with nine strikeouts.
“He pitched a good game for us and kept them off balance,” Carter said.
At the plate, Post 320 got three hits from Biedenstein, two from Payne, two from Meyer, two from Kulick, two from Bruns, one from Dylan Mooney and one from Tyler Trower.
All were singles save for three doubles by Biedenstein, Mooney and Payne.
Biedenstein drove in three runs, Mooney two, Payne two, Meyer one, Kulick one, Bruns one and Hansmann one.
Payne and Simpson each crossed the plate three times. Mooney, Bruns, Hansmann and Branson scored twice each. Meyer and Kulick both scored once.
Hansmann drew two walks. Mooney, Payne, Kulick, Trower and Myers all walked once.
Kulick and Payne stole two bases each. Myer and Trower both stole once.
Willer pitched the full game for Post 402. He allowed 16 runs, 12 earned, on 13 hits and seven walks. Willer struck out five batters.
Dysdale had the lone Post 402 hit in the contest, a single. He also walked, stole a base and scored.
John Cook walked, was hit by the pitch twice and scored the other Post 402 run.
Williams walked twice, Dominic Calvin once, Gibbs once and Curry once. Calvin was also hit by a pitch.
Gibbs stole a base.
The Post 320 Freshman next play Wednesday at home against Washington Post 218 at 6 p.m.
Post 402 will play in a doubleheader on May 29 at Sullivan. The first game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.