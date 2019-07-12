Only two teams in the Ninth District were not shut out at least once by the Washington Post 218 Seniors.
New Haven Post 366 (4-11, 3-11) was one of those teams, concluding Saturday’s doubleheader with a 5-2 loss to Post 218 (20-3, 15-0).
Post 218 went on to complete an undefeated run through district play Sunday against Sullivan Post 18. In 16 district games, Post 218 recorded 10 shutouts. Only New Haven and Sullivan were able to score in both of their meetings with Washington this season.
Post 366 ended the weekend in a tie with Wentzville Post 323 for the eighth and final seed in the Ninth District Tournament without having played each other yet.
Which team earns a berth in the tournament will depend on the outcome of the two games between the teams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Post 323 hosted Tuesday’s game and Wednesday’s contest will be played at New Haven at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to win those,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “It’s going to come down to those two games. It’ll be interesting. I’ve got all of my pitching available, so I should be good there and my catcher is back.”
With the holiday weekend and families away on vacation, Post 366 was down to just 10 players for Saturday’s games and finished the day with just nine after an injury in the first contest.
Post 218’s win in the second game completed a sweep of New Haven, having previously won 10-1 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The second game was a makeup contest after the originally scheduled meeting was rained out on June 23.
Post 366 got both of its runs in the first inning to take an early lead.
Washington got one run back in the bottom of the first and tied the game in the bottom of the third.
The score remained in a 2-2 deadlock until Post 218 scored the three deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“Threy’re a good tam with a lot of kids and they’re all pretty good,” Bloch said of Post 218. I’m just glad we stayed in the game with them.”
Andrew Bruner was the winning pitcher. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Spencer Hunter earned the save in efficient fashion. He allowed no baserunners and struck out one to conclude the game with an eight-pitch inning.
For Post 366, Jared Mistler threw 5.2 innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks. Mistler recorded five strikeouts.
Jay Eichelberger got the last out and allowed one hit.
At the plate, Joe Bauer had three of Post 218’s 11 hits in the contest. He doubled with two singles, a walk and a run scored.
Joe Hackmann, Bruner and Adam Molitor rapped out two singles each.
Jack Czeschin and Brandon Stahlman both doubled.
Czeschin scored twice. Stahlman and Quinton Poepsel both added a run.
Czeschin, Stahlman, Hackmann and Bruner collected one run batted in each.
Czeschin was issued a base on balls.
Tyler Glosemeyer contributed a sacrifice bunt.
Czeschin, Glosemeyer and Poepsel each stole a base.
For Post 366, Nate Rickman had the biggest hit, a double.
Jay Eichelberger, Mistler, Jarrett Hamlett and William Hellmann all singled.
Eichelberger and Owen Borcherding scored the two runs.
Mistler had two RBIs.
Borcherding, Trent Kormeier and Cody Groner reached on walks.
Groner put down a sacrifice bunt.
Scoring Plays
Post 366 started things off when the first two batters reached on errors. Mistler’s single then drove in both runners.
Post 218 got on the board in the bottom of the first after Czeschin reached on a leadoff walk and stole second. Hackmann’s single up the middle then drove him in.
Bruner’s single in the third inning drove in Bauer from second after Bauer had walked with two outs and moved up on a passed ball.
Molitor led off the bottom of the sixth with a single into center field. Poepsel, serving as a courtesy runner, then stole second and moved up to third on Glosemeyer’s sacrifice.
Czeschin and Stahlman then delivered back-to-back doubles to score two runs.
One out later, Bauer came through with Post 218’s third double of the inning to drive in Stahlman for the final run.