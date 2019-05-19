Can the streak survive?
Washington Post 218 has advanced to the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament for the past seven seasons, winning four state titles in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Washington has reached the state championship game for the past three years and finished second to Ste. Genevieve Post 150 last year. Post 218 went 23-4 last summer.
“Hopefully we can put it all together and make a good run in the playoffs at the end of the year,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
This year, Kopmann’s team will build around three returning players as it looks for another successful campaign in the Ninth District and beyond.
This year we have a good mix of some eighth-graders and freshmen with three players coming back from last year,” Kopmann said.
The returners are Owen Struckhoff, Jacob Baldwin and Lucas Newhouse.
“All three can pitch and play infield and should bring good leadership to the team,” Kopmann said. “They also played for their high schools this spring.”
From there, Kopmann is eager to see how the team does. The team recently held its first practice of the season in preparation for the annual Post 218 Preseason Tournament which takes place Friday through Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington is in a pool with De Soto and Eureka Post 177 and will open play Friday night. The first opponent is De Soto at 8:30 p.m. Post 218 plays Eureka Saturday at 10 a.m. before moving on to a Sunday playoff game against either Union Post 297, Festus Post 253 or Jefferson City Post 5.
Washington has rivalries with all three teams in the other pool. Union won the Ninth District regular season tournament last season.
“I know Ryan Bailey’s team from Union will be very good,” Kopmann said. “The games with them have turned into a good rivalry.”
Kopmann said several others played high school baseball this spring. They include Morgan Copeland, Wyatt Seed, Luke Kleekamp, Cody Vondera, Ethan Etter and Mitchell Meyer.
All can pitch. Copeland, Sneed, Kleekamp, Vondera, Etter and Meyer also play infield. Vondera catches.
“We are expecting big things from them,” Kopmann said.
While the rest aren’t in high school yet, Kopmann said they are competitive baseball veterans.
Those players include Weston Meyer, Drew Bunge, Scott Gross, Aden Pecka, Zachary Mort, Dason Gould and Gavin Matchell.
Weston Meyer, Bunge and Matchell pitch. Weston Meyer, Bunge, Gross, Pecka, Mort, Gould and Matchell play infield.
Weston Meyer, Gross, Pecka, Mort and Gould also are outfielders.
Matchell is being double-rostered between the Freshman and Junior teams.
With recent pitch count limits, every team carries more players who can pitch.
“Our pitching staff should have plenty of arms to choose from as most players threw for their previous teams,” Kopmann said. “We will use a lot of guys early in the season to see what is the best fit.”
Defensively, Kopmann feels players will get chances at different spots until the team arrives at its regular lineup.
“Defense will have a lot of different looks early to see what players can earn a starting job,” Kopmann said.
Another adjustment for the players will be changing to wood bats. All Ninth District games are played with wood bats.
“The wood bats are going to be a change for most of our players,” Kopmann said. “Hopefully they will make the adjustment and get the offense going.”
The staff from last season returns with Jack Kopmann, Phil Mallinckrodt, Bryan Seitter and Justin Schuler coming back as coaches.
Kopmann feels Union, Hannibal Post 55 and Sullivan Post 18 will be challengers in the Ninth District this season. Hannibal won the Ninth District Tournament last season. Sullivan was the Ninth District Tournament winner two years ago.