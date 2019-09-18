It will be a different coaching lineup this coming summer for the Washington Post 218 American Legion baseball program.
Two of the three levels will have new managers next summer.
Kent Getsee will move from the Junior Legion level to the Senior Legion team as Manager Mike Gardner and Coach Kevin Juergens are stepping down.
“Mike Gardner and Kevin Juergens have decided to step away from the program for the time being and they will be very difficult shoes to fill,” Getsee said. “They gave freely of their time and talents to these young men and our program and we are grateful for the many years they gave us.”
Getsee will be joined by Phillip Kleekamp, Aaron Miller and Mic Fox as the preliminary staff.
“We’ll have a mix of veteran coaches here and hopefully we will follow in the footsteps of Mike and Kevin keeping the team a perennial winner.”
Moving into Getsee’s Junior Legion manager spot is Todd Kleekamp and he will be helped by Eric Voelkerding and Martin Eckhoff.
Rick Aholt will stay with the program and fill a coaching role as well.
The Freshman Legion team will be managed by Joe Kopmann with Jack Kopmann, Brian Seitter and Phil Mallinckrodt all returning.
Getsee said additional coaches will be announced at a later date.
Tryouts Sunday
Washington Post 218 Baseball will be holding fall tryouts for the 2020 Senior (AAA), Junior (AA) and Freshman (A) teams Sept. 22 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, rain or shine.
The Senior Legion tryouts open the day with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and the tryout starting at noon. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, are eligible to play at the Senior level next summer.
The Post 218 Seniors placed third in the Missouri State Tournament this season.
The Junior Legion tryouts have check-in at 1 p.m. and the session will start at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, are eligible to play at the Junior Legion level for 2020.
The Post 218 Juniors finished as the state runner-up in 2019.
The Freshman Legion team will have check-in at 3 p.m. with the tryouts starting at 3:30 p.m. Players born on or after May 1, 2004, are eligible to play at the Freshman Legion level in 2020.
Another tryout session will be held in the spring.
Tryout forms and additional information is located online at www.post218baseball.com
For questions, please contact Kent Getsee at 636-262-8796 or email him at getsee@post218baseball.com.