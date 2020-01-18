Camron Poe, Washington, is among 80 diverse youths nationwide selected by Major League Baseball to participate in the 2020 Dream Series.
The annual event, established in 2017, takes place each year in proximity to Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
Poe, a left-handed pitcher capable of throwing 90 mph, is currently a freshman at CBC high school. He attended Campbellton Elementary and Washington Middle School.
The event will feature pitchers and catchers from all over the United States participating in a special development camp atmosphere, according to MLB.com.
Players will participate in light bullpen work, fielding practice, batting practice, a series of informational seminars and additional development programs.
Joining the campers will be former major league players, scouts, college administrators, umpires and other professionals from the baseball industry.
Coaches named for the series include Bob Didier, Marvin Freeman, Tom Gordon, LaTroy Hawkins, Jerry Manuel, Darren Oliver and Lenny Webster.
This year’s series will take started Tuesday and runs through Monday in Tempe, Ari., at Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.