It was a good run.
The longest playoff run in the history of the St. Clair girls soccer program came to an end Wednesday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals at Pleasant Hill (23-1). The Chicks shut out the Lady Bulldogs (15-8-1), 5-0.
St. Clair traveled across the state to play the contest, an approximate 210-mile journey between the two schools. The game was moved up an hour from the originally scheduled time to avoid inclement weather. However, wind in advance of the oncoming storm played a factor, particularly in the first 40 minutes of play.
Pleasant Hill scored four goals in the first half and added one in the second period to qualify for the semifinals.
“I thought the wind really helped them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They’re a really good team and the No. 1 ranked team in the state, but I thought the wind hurt us in the first half. It created a lot of opportunities for them. Then, at halftime, the wind basically stopped. That played to their advantage in the first half, but they’re a really good team and I give a lot of credit to them.”
The Chicks will next play Cape Notre Dame (24-1-1) at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City next Wednesday at noon. The other semifinal will feature Pembroke Hill (11-8) and the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Visitation Academy (16-4) and Southern Boone (24-3). That game was played after The Missourian’s weekend deadline.
Pleasant Hill opened the scoring Wednesday in the 13th minute when Jaycey Faust notched the first goal.
Adelynn Link then scored from a corner kick to increase the lead in the 20th minute.
Kyleigh Roe scored the final three goals, connecting twice on free kicks and once on a penalty kick to perform the hat trick.
“Gracie (Sohn) marked her in the flow of the game and I thought Gracie did a really good job on her,” Isgrig said. “She didn’t do anything against Gracie in the flow of the game at all. She scored three goals, but they were on two free kicks and a PK. Matching up throughout the game, I thought Gracie controlled her and more than held her own on her.”
Mackenzie DiMarco, the Chicks’ top scorer on the season with 86 goals, did not score before exiting with an injury in the first half. Sohn had been defending DiMarco as well, prior to her exit.
“She marked (DiMarco) at the beginning of the game and it’s the same story every night,” Isgrig said. “Gracie and Erin (York) mark two really good players and they usually shut them down. Tonight, I know the girl scored some goals, but she didn’t score anything on Gracie.”
St. Clair played the game without senior midfielder Chloe Merseal, the second all-time goal scorer in school history, after a knee injury in the sectional round kept her sidelined. Merseal ended the season with 14 goals and 16 assists, both team highs.
“Not having Chloe definitely hurts,” Isgrig said. “She’s been our leader for a long time and she’s a big part of our team. Having her in the middle would have helped tonight, but we can’t use that excuse. We needed to be a little bit more prepared at the beginning of the game. It feels bad after all she’s done for the program to not have her on the field at the end of her senior year.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ nine-game winning streak through the District 9 Tournament and the sectional round was the longest in the team history. The season’s 15 wins rank as the second most, behind only the 17-win season of 2016.
“We told them after the game that we’ve accomplished a lot this season,” Isgrig said. “We’re super proud of them. We’ve done more than any St. Clair team has done before and we’re just extremely proud of their effort and everything they’ve done for us. We’re happy with the season we just had.”
St. Clair will graduate six players from the season’s roster.
“Those six seniors have left a huge mark on our program,” Isgrig said. “They’re great kids and they’re great people. They’re great student athletes and we’re going to miss them. We wish them all the best and appreciate everything that they’ve done for us.”
Both Class 2 semifinals are scheduled to be played on May 29 with the third-place and championship games scheduled for May 30.