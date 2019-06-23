Instead of saying “Arr,” the Pacific Swim Pirates might well have been saying “Brr” Monday night.
Swimming through an unseasonably chilly rain at Union’s Splash-N-Swim, Pacific was able to score a combined 166-133 victory against the Union Squids.
Pacific topped the boys scores, 91-51, while Union outscored Pacific in the girls races, 82-75.
The meet had a delayed start due to storms lingering in the area.
“We didn’t know if we were ever going to get the meet in,” Pacific Head Coach Kathleen Westfall said. “Thankfully we made it through the freestyle relays to have the meet count. Even though we were cold, wet, and shivering, the Pirates won their first swim meet of the season. I am very proud of how the Pirates are swimming this early in the season.”
Teams agreed to stop scoring the meet after Event 44.
Will Jett led the Pirates with three individual wins in the boys 13-14 individual medley, freestyle and backstroke.
Brie Brown, Jake Larkins and James Wamsley each won two individual races for the Pirates.
“Two other special Pirates that deserve recognition are Rhyan Murphy and Brie Brown,” Westfall said. “These two young ladies are always stepping up to help the younger Pirates. Whether they are showing the kids how to swim a stroke or just being there to give them support, their passion for their team and teammates is honorable.”
The event started with the individual medleys where Pacific got wins from Samuel Durnal, Wamsley, Jett, Brown and Larkins.
“We had some great swims on Monday night,” Westfall said. “I was very pleased to see swimmers using their flip-turns for the first time. Many Pirates swam the individual medley and breaststroke (for the) first time. Kaitlyn Bonds and Jake Larkins swam the 100 individual medley, placing second and first. Martha Etter swam the 25 breaststroke for the first time and got third place.”
Katherine Haberberger, Raegan Rice and Katie Melton were individual medley winners for Union.
In the freestyle, Reilly Lawler, Brian Kevwitch, Brenden Henke, Miah Bonds, Jett, Brown and Larkins each won for the Pirates.
Squid freestyle winners included Regan Molitor, Chase Jensen, Sadie Mueller, Tristan Fusco and Katie Melton.
Next up was the breaststroke where Union winners were Isabella Weber, Lydia Duffie, Edward Weber, Katherine Haberberger and Reagan Melton.
Pacific’s breaststroke winners were Durnal, James Wamsley, Murphy, Jett, Elizabeth Wamsley and Joshua Liebhart.
Winners of the freestyle relays were as follows:
• Girls 6-Under — Union’s Vivian Weggemann, Isabella Weber, Lilah Williams and Regan Molitor;
• Girls 7-8 — Pacific’s Maebry Mullinax, Aidan Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler;
• Boys 7-8 —Union’s William Melton, Christopher Luckner, Will Kriete and Edward Weber;
• Girls 9-10 — Union’s Sadie Mueller, Daphne Lindeman, Kylee Fusco and Katherine Haberberger;
• Boys 9-10 — Pacific’s Augustus Knott, Brian Kevwitch, Brenden Henke and Samuel Durnal;
• Girls 11-12 — Pacific’s Miah Bonds, Ilana Reeder, Elise Durnal and Kiersten Wade;
• Boys 11-12 — Union’s Tristan Fusco, Braydon Weggemann, Lucas Gremaud and Dylan Loepker;
• Girls 13-14 — Union’s Aine Callahan, Cierra Loepker, Gisele Bolzenius and Dakoda Wayne;
• Boys 13-14 — Pacific’s Drake Hoffman, Palmer Wade, Daniel Wamsley and Jett;
• Girls 15-18 — Pacific’s Brown, Marisol lopez, Isabella Rio and Elizabeth Wamsley; and
• Boys 15-18 — Pacific’s James Wamsley, Alex Pins, Liebhart and Larkins.
Pacific will next swim Monday at Cherry Hills with a 6 p.m. start time.
The Squids are scheduled to travel to Baxter Ridge Monday at 6 p.m.