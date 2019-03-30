Hits piled up for the Blue Jays, but not enough runs came across to beat St. Charles.
The Pirates (2-4) picked up a 7-4 victory against Washington (2-3) Tuesday in St. Charles.
The Blue Jays outhit the home team, 8-6, in the contest.
St. Charles scored five of its runs in the bottom of the third inning and added two more runs in the sixth.
Washington started to come back from the 5-0 deficit with one run in the top of the fourth and two runs in the sixth.
“We had one bad inning when they scored all their runs, pitchers didn’t pitch bad,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “We also left 12 on base, so we just need that one or two hits to score more runs. Players competed the entire game and never thought they were out of it, which is a good sign.”
Joe Hackmann had the most successful day at the plate for the Blue Jays with three hits — a double and two singles for one run batted in.
Levi Weber doubled and singled with one RBI and a run scored.
Ryan Glatz doubled and singled and scored a run.
Joe Bauer singled, stole a base and scored a run.
Rett Corley walked twice. Luke Kroeter, Trevor Rinne and Blake Theis were each issued a base on balls. Theis was hit by a pitch.
Bauer was the pitcher of record for the Blue Jays. He threw the first three innings and allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Logan Roewe pitched the next two innings, allowing no runs on one hit.
Glatz threw the final inning, surrendering two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out three.
On the other side, Sam Myers earned the win on the mound for St. Charles. He threw five innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Three unearned runs were charged to Jack Quattlebaum, who recorded two outs. Ronnie Shoup and Gavin Cannon also recorded two outs for the Pirates. Cannon struck out two batters. Quattlebaum surrendered three hits and Shoup one.
Washington next plays Friday at home against Union. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.