Perfection.
The St. Clair Bulldogs (9-0) still have a ways to go this season as they prepare to enter the Class 3 District 2 playoffs. However, the team completed the first stage of the football season without a blemish in Week 9, winning 52-6 on the road at Owensville (4-5).
Along with completing the regular season with a perfect record, the first perfect regular season in the program’s 51-year history, St. Clair completed league play 6-0 to win the school’s first conference title since 2016.
It was just the third time the Bulldogs have run the table on the Four Rivers Conference with the last time coming in 2005, which was the final year of Head Coach Brian Robbins’ first stint with the team. Robbins returned to the team in 2014 and has remained the head coach since.
The other time the Bulldogs went unbeaten in league play was in 1987 during an 11-2 season overall.
St. Clair’s accomplishments this season have come with 29 total players listed on the roster and varying numbers of those players able to take the field from week to week. That roster includes just five seniors.
“We’ve never had a football team at St. Clair go undefeated through the regular season and we didn’t really talk about any of that,” Robbins said. “We just showed up every day and didn’t really make any goals. We just said we were going to get better every day. That’s really what they’ve done.”
The Bulldogs had a few close calls early in the season, beating out Park Hills Central by three points in Week 1 and finishing just seven points up on Pacific in Week 3. The latest close call came in Week 7 when St. Clair won by an eight-point margin over Hermann.
“I felt like we played a little better as the year went on,” Robbins said, when asked at what point in the season it felt like 9-0 was an achievable goal. “If you remember early on, they were one-score games. I’m not telling you that we’re by any means going to blow everybody out like we did tonight (at Owensville), we’ve only done that once or twice, but I don’t know when it happened. Maybe it was Homecoming. Maybe it was the Union game. Maybe it was Sullivan. We were just happy to win every Friday night and kept on going.”
Keeping with the team’s blue-collar mentality, senior quarterback Dalton Thompson plays on both the defense and special teams and rarely, if ever, comes off the field.
“We push hard at practice every day and don’t slow down,” Thompson said. “We just knew we had to do with what we had and we’re doing it.”
In addition to returning at defensive back after an all-state season in 2018, Thompson stepped up to run the varsity offense for the first time this season, taking over for three-year starter Timmy Hoffman.
The Bulldogs have called upon Thompson sparingly to throw this season, an average of two passes per game, but he adds to what he does with his arm by being a key part of the team’s running game, both as a runner and a lead blocker. On plays where Thompson doesn’t have the ball, expect to see him in the thick of the pile, putting a block on whoever he needs to in order to help open a hole.
“I just like running it down their throats, and that’s what we do at St. Clair,” Thompson said. “(9-0) feels good. We’ve got a lot more to accomplish though.”
One constant for the Bulldogs over multiple seasons has been the offensive line. Even after graduating multiple starters at the position last season, including D1 recruit Luke Feddersen, St. Clair has been able to reload up front and continue clearing the way for a strong running game.
The Bulldogs were able to run for 319 yards against the Dutchmen in Week 9 and St. Clair has eclipsed 300 yards rushing in four of the last five weeks of the season.
Anchoring that offensive line is returning all-state selection Ryan Barrett. Like Thompson and many other players on the St. Clair roster, Barrett is a two-way starter.
“It means a lot (winning the conference title),” Barrett said. “I’ve never won it in high school. It hasn’t been done in a while and it feels great to finally do it. Everyone’s been doubting us and we finally got it done. We don’t have much depth and we didn’t have a whole lot of skill, but we’re just tougher than everybody and we always play at 110 percent and give it all. That’s what makes us (who we are).”
One of the best parts of achieving nine wins in the regular season for St. Clair may be that it gives the Bulldogs an opportunity to play more home games in front of a community Robbins credits for its support.
“I’m happy for our school and our community and our kids and parents,” Robbins said. “Everybody has just been super all year, and really they’ve been super forever. They really have. They deserve this. That’s what this is for.”
The Bulldogs are seeded No. 2 in Class 3 District 2 and will host No. 7 Lutheran South Friday in Week 10, the first week of MSHSAA’s postseason.
A win would give the Bulldogs at least one other home game, likely against No. 3 St. Francis Borgia Regional in Week 11.
If the Bulldogs make it to Week 12, they would either play on the road at No. 1 Roosevelt or host the team that knocks off the Roughriders.