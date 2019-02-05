The last piece of the Four Rivers Conference puzzle fell into place for Pacific wrestling Thursday.
The Indians completed a 5-0 sweep of the conference with a 55-21 win at Union to win the conference title for the second year in a row. Union preceded the conference dual with a 66-12 win against St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Pacific picked up seven wins by pin, one by forfeit, one by major decision and one in overtime.
“We wrestled well tonight and moved a couple of guys around to get a couple of better matches, but overall it was a good night,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said. “... Overall I’m pretty happy with where we are at going into districts. We’re healthy and hopefully ready to make some noise.”
Union scored one win by pin, two by forfeit and one by decision.
Pacific’s winners by pin included:
• Ben Brunjes (113) versus Sam Inman in 0:23;
• Camron Steffey (120) against Hunter Garrett in 1:55;
• Noah Patton (126) against Carter Sickmeier in 4:58;
• Callum Sitek (132) over Wyatt Davis in 0:30;
• Trevor Graf (145) versus Ben Cox in 2:55;
• Ben Courtney (170) against Ryder Kuenzel in 5:35;
• Jay Anding (182) over Luke Siddens in 2:19;
Union’s Haiden Meyer (220) scored Union’s lone pin, covering returning heavyweight state qualifer Trevor Heitsch in 28 seconds.
“Haiden’s having a good year,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He’s pretty quick and he does that to a lot of kids.”
Dominic Calvin (160) picked up six points by forfeit for the Indians. David Clark (195) and Connor Ward (285) each won unopposed for the Wildcats.
Nathan Murray (152) scored four points for Pacific with a 14-6 win by major decision over Jacob Nowak.
Perhaps the most exciting match of the dual was the final one. After starting at 113 pounds, the 106-pounders wrapped the dual with an overtime showdown between Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty and Union’s Dominic Beine.
Flaherty scored two points in the closing seconds to force a tie and then recorded a clinching takedown in the sudden victory round.
“That kid beat us earlier in the year, so that was a good revenge win for Flaherty,” Schimsa said.
Gabe Hoekel (138) got Union’s other three points with an 8-7 win against Colton Thompson that came down to the wire with a flurry of scoring at the end of the match.
“Gabe did well to finish the match and keep wrestling all the way to the end and not quit early,” Cranmer said. “He came out on top in that last scramble there and that was the match, so he put himself in a good position to win and finished.”
Union-Borgia
Against the Knights, Union picked up four wins by pin and seven by forfeit. Borgia gained its 12 points via two pins.
Wildcat winners by pin were:
• Hoekel against Grant Straatmann in 3:18;
• Cox covered Nathan Boone in 5:08;
• Nowak over Brynner Frankenberg in 2:22; and
• Clark versus Thaddeus Isgrigg in 0:37.
Beine, Garrett, Sickmeier, Davis, Kuenzel, Meyer and Ward picked up the points by forfeit in Borgia’s open weights.
For the Knights, Joseph Lause (113) pinned Inman in 42 seconds and Braedyn Frankenberg scored the pin against Siddens in 1:51.
Pacific will next wrestle in the Class 3 District 1 meet at Farmington on Feb. 8. Union will host the Class 3 District 3 meet that same day and Borgia will go to Marshall for the Class 2 District 2 meet.