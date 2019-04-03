Scoring once in the sixth and twice in the seventh, the St. Louis Patriots homeschool team rallied Tuesday to defeat the Union Wildcats, 6-4.
Union (2-4) carried a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning before the Patriots tied it. Another rally in the seventh gave the win to the visitors.
“We’re struggling right now with injuries and finding a group of nine that can play physical and mental error-free baseball for 21 outs,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “The games we’ve lost are against good teams who have beaten some other good teams by a lot and we’ve been right there in most of the games but one play here or there always seems to send us toward a loss. We’ve just got to keep playing hard, working on ways to get better in practice, and know that we’re a play away from being where we want.”
Isaiah Hoelscher pitched the first three innings for Union, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Andrew Bruner threw the final four innings and took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one hit batter. Bruner fanned five.
“Our two pitchers both did a good job going against a strong lineup,” Bailey said. “The middle five hitters in the Patriots order are difficult outs and we navigated around them as good as could be expected most of the day. Isaiah is getting his arm into shape after some soreness and that was Andrew’s first time on the bump so keeping those two healthy and improving as we move forward is the most important thing.”
Offensively, Union managed eight hits, including a Trevor Kelly double.
Matt Bray and Derek Hulsey each had two hits. Bruner, Ronin Straatmann and Evan Hall contributed one hit apiece.
Hoelscher walked four times. Bruner, Andy Morrow and Straatmann each walked once.
Morrow was hit by a pitch while Bray stole a base.
Kelly, Bray, Straatmann and Hall scored the runs. Bray, Morrow and Hulsey recorded RBIs.
Evan Clawson started for the Patriots and went three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out six.
Patrick Baalman pitched the next 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Noah Amelung pitched the final 1.1 innings and earned the win. He allowed one hit.
The Patriots managed 11 hits, including five doubles. Zach Gunn doubled twice. Carter Lee, Nick Rudin and David Olejnik each had one double.
Gunn led the offense with three hits. Lee, Olejnik and Rudin had two hits apiece. Baalman and Jonah Purvis each had one hit.
Purvis walked and was hit by a pitch.
Gunn stole two bases and Olejnik had one swipe.
Gunn scored twice while Lee, Olejnik, Rudin and Baalman scored once.
Gunn had two RBIs. Olejnik, Rudin and Purvis each drove home one.