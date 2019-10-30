The volleyball season ended for the Washington Lady Jays Monday, but not without a fight.
Washington (18-15-3) fell in the Class 4 District 3 quarterfinal round in straight sets against No. 5 Parkway West (11-16-3), 26-24, 25-23.
“(It was a) tough way to end the season,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “(The) score was at 24-18 us and we couldn’t put it away. The girls had a comeback in the second game, as we were down 4-11, and took the lead at 12-11. The game was back and forth. We had the lead again, 23-21, and lost it.”
Parkway West advanced to play No. 1 Eureka in the semifinal round Tuesday. The district championship game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Kassidy Phillips notched 12 kills in her final game for the team after a career where she was a four-year starter. She added two blocks and 11 digs.
“Our seniors, Kassidy Phillips and Cierstyn Jacquin, played a good game to end their WHS season,” Harms said. “Those two girls were not only great teammates on the court, (they) were great captains. They set the example at each practice of working hard and putting team before themselves. They will be missed.”
Jacquin, a defensive specialist who moved into the libero position midway through the season, led the team in digs with 20. Jacquin also made an assist.
Sophie Howell contributed six kills and one dig.
Emma Duncan made four kills.
Hallie Giesike recorded two kills and one block.
Abby Redd added two kills and one assist.
Josie Obermark posted one kill and seven digs.
Jackie Oetterer made 15 assists and 15 digs.
Josie Collier recorded seven digs.
“(I am) proud of this team,” Harms said. “They played with heart.”