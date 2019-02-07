By the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament seedings, the Union Lady ’Cats and Parkway South Lady Patriots had been slated to collide.
Just not in the third-place game.
The second-seeded Lady Patriots (11-8) defeated top-seeded Union (13-7) in the third-place game Saturday, 49-39.
“They came right out and socked us in the mouth and we weren’t ready for it,” Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “They were physical and bigger. I went into the locker room and told them that they were a good team and we learned from this loss.”
Both teams had been upset victims in the final round of pool play Friday night and both were looking to rebound. Parkway South did so better and went home with the hardware.
The game was tied 6-6 midway through the first quarter when Union’s Emily Gaebe picked up her second foul and Parkway South followed with a 10-point run. It was just the separation the Lady Patriots needed.
Parkway South led after eight minutes, 18-11, and was up at the half, 30-14.
Union played most of the second quarter without Gaebe, its leading scorer and all-tournament team representative, after she picked up her third foul with 7:12 to go in the half.
From there, Union struggled to find any scoring. Union’s three points in the quarter all came from the free-throw line.
“I know there were at least six layups we missed that we normally make,” Weiskopf said. “Some of them were tough and contested. There were those we’ve got to make and then we turn the ball over again. When we shoot the ball, it’s bang-bang-bang and then we cut it to 10. Then we miss a rebound and then turn it over and it snowballs. We can’t do that.”
Parkway South continued to add to the lead and was up 43-23 after three quarters.
Despite letting the game get away, Union cut that gap in half by the end of the contest and Parkway South escaped with the 10-point win.
“Against good teams, we can’t wait until the fourth quarter to start playing,” Weiskopf said. “We’ve been able to get away with some of those things to this point. Against good teams, you’re not getting away with that.”
Lani Thompson, an all-tournament team selection, scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. It was her second double-double of the tournament.
Linnea Johansen, who also made the all-tournament team, scored nine points with seven rebounds and two assists.
Grace Ellington had seven points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Laine Ritter added six points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Lauren Bles posted four points with one assist and one steal.
Chloe Marshall hit a three-point shot for her scoring contribution.
Amy Sittser had one rebound while Alyssa Thomas added two boards.
Parkway South hit four three-point baskets and went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Despite missing much of the first half, Gaebe still led the Lady ’Cats in scoring with 11 points.
Kaylee Bunch was next with nine points, including one of the six three-point baskets for the Lady ’Cats.
Taylor Seely and Maddie Helling each scored six points and both hit a pair of three-point shots.
Megan Siedhoff was next with five points.
Emily Webb added two points, both at the free-throw line. Union went 11-17 in the game from the free-throw line.
“You’ve got to look at the positives,” said Weiskopf. “There are a lot of games left and a lot of positives which came out of today. If we make a couple more of those layups, it’s a different game. It’s hard for them to understand. Defensively, I was happy with the way we played in the second half, but you can’t give them so many points in the first half.”