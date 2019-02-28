These Patriots may not have had Tom Brady, but they still took control of the second half.
Parkway South’s boys basketball team (10-16) will play another round after defeating Washington (8-18) Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 3 playoffs, 65-54.
Parkway South advances to play top-seeded Marquette Tuesday in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
The Patriots led, 18-13, after one quarter, but the Blue Jays surged back with a 14-7 second quarter to take a 27-25 advantage into halftime. Connor Vollmer’s putback off an offensive rebound at the buzzer gave Washington its second and final lead of the contest.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We only led the first half for four seconds total with the last shot of the half. I thought the kids did a good job of executing offensively and defensively. We played all 13 kids again, trying to see who was going to be that hot person and it was Jack (Lackman) that came off the bench and had five points for us there late. You never know who that person is going to be.”
The Washington shooting went cold in the third quarter, allowing Parkway South to overtake the Jays and never look back. The Patriots were up, 44-35, at the end of the penultimate period.
Sophomore forward Ryan Hoerstkamp posted a game high 22 points for the Blue Jays.
“Ryan had an incredible game,” Young said. “He’s averaged 17-18 points per game these last five games and has been solid by owning the glass.”
Brigham Broadbent was next on the Washington scoresheet with seven points. His brother, Jeremiah Broadbent, scored six points. Lackman finished with five points, all in the fourth quarter. Vollmer posted two points. Todd Bieg and Rett Corley netted three points apiece. Alec Brinkmann and Colton Souders both posted two points.
Corley, Brinkmann and Souders, all seniors, each played their final game for the Jays.
“They’re great character kids and we’re going to miss them because they showed what Washington basketball is about for all our young kids,” Young said.
Even in defeat, Young remarked on the substantial progress his team made over the course of the season.
“I’m just so proud of our kids this year, from where they’ve come, to where they’re at now,” Young said. “It wasn’t our best of second halves. We came out of the locker room saying that these needed to be our best two quarters of the season and they ended up not being. The ball just wasn’t falling for us.”
The Patriots divided the bulk of their scoring between four players in double figures.
Greg Rollins posted a team high 18 points, followed by Isaiah Esker with 16, Adam Sommer with 12 and Paul Stone with 11.
The remainder of the Parkway South scores came from Mitchell Ellebrecht (four points), Josh Skidmore (two) and Kaleb Winkel (two).
The championship game of the tournament is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, following the conclusion of the girls’ championship game.