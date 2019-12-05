Starting off hot, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers punched their ticket to the championship game.
Zumwalt North (2-0) went on a 15-0 run to open Friday’s semifinal contest at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Turkey Tournament against Pacific (1-1). The Panthers went on to win, 60-33.
Pacific was able to get on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, but Zumwalt North held an 18-2 lead at the end of the period.
At halftime, the Panthers remained ahead, 32-17. The score stood at 49-26 after three periods.
Dylan Myers posted a team high of nine points for the Indians.
Gavin Bukowsky was next with eight points. Jeremiah Murray scored seven. Gavin Racer added five points and Quin Blackburn and Don’TA Harris both scored two.
Harris and Myers each grabbed five rebounds. Blackburn posted four boards. Devin Casey and Murray both finished with three rebounds, Bukowsky two and Racer one.
Bukowsky and Harris each had three assists. Blackburn added one assist.
Murray picked up two steals. Blackburn, Bukowsky and Racer all grabbed one steal apiece.
KJ Lee led the Zumwalt North scoring effort with 12 points.
Grant Rapplean notched 11 points, followed by Devan Edwards and Tyler Edwards with seven points apiece.
Mujtaba Alkhaldi scored five points. Nathan Shedd and Drake Stevenson each finished with four points. Orlando Churchman and Cole Riggleman added three points each and Grant Fitzpatrick and George Prouhet both netted two points.
Zumwalt North ultimately finished second in the tournament to Washington and the Indians placed fourth behind the host Knights.
Pacific went on the road Tuesday to play Festus and is next in action at Bishop DuBourg Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m.