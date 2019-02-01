Make it back-to-back tournament wins for the Pacific Indians.
One week after winning MICDS’ Eric Reed Invitational, Pacific’s boys wrestling squad came away with a second consecutive tournament victory Saturday.
The Indians totaled 248 points in the tournament, more than 50 points better than the second-place team, Hannibal (193.5). Other varsity teams competing included Ft. Zumwalt South (181.5), Christian Brothers College (178), Collinsville (Ill., 158.5), Rockwood Summit (151), SLUH (85), Owensville (52.5), Hazelwood East (37) and Oakville (34).
Pacific had four individuals win their respective weight classes — Jay Anding (170 pounds), Ben Courtney (160), Callum Sitek (132) and Noah Patton (126).
“Those are four top-quality guys,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said. “They’re going to be in the mix no matter where. Even at the state tournament, they’re going to be in the mix, I think.”
Seven other Indians left with individual medals. Trevor Heitsch (220) and Camron Steffey each finished second. Trevor Graf (145) and Ethan Flaherty (106) both placed third. Colton Thompson (138) finished fourth while Ben Brunjes (113) and Nathan Murray (152) both placed fifth.
“It was a good weekend for us on the boys side,” Schimsa said. “There were a couple of teams there that we don’t usually see.”
Anding continued his undefeated run on the season, extending his record to 46-0. He pinned Noah Harris (FZS, 3:02) and Blaine Schoenfeld (Owensville, 1:30) in the first two rounds before following up with a 12-5 decision win over Lucas White (CBC) and winning by an injury forfeit against Bobby Conroy (SLUH).
In the championship match, Anding earned a technical fall, 25-5, over Hannibal’s Vernell Hawkins.
Courtney started with a 12-6 decision win over Trevor Wilson (Hannibal) and then reeled off three straight pins against Jeffery Morgan (CBC, 3:22), Michael Kriegshauser (Oakville, 1:17) and Charlie Culp (Hannibal JV, 0:55).
Courtney took the 160-pound title with a 24-8 technical fall over John Murphy (SLUH).
Sitek won each of his first three matches by pin, topping Nathan Becker (Oakville, 1:09), Nicholas Hoven (FZS, 2:57) and Garrett Lee (Collinsville, 4:56).
Sitek defeated his final opponent, Tyler Leonard (Hannibal), by a 7-3 decision in the championship match.
Patton cruised to the championship round with four wins by pin against Walter Spurgeon (CBC JV, 1:35), Gannen Kane (Collinsville, 1:05), Leo Wagner (SLUH, 1:24) and Benjamin Lindley (FZS, 1:56).
Patton shut out Jacob Fryer (CBC) for a 7-0 decision in the 126-pound first-place match.
Heitsch started his tournament with a 13-3 major decision over Joseph Bauer (Owensville). He then pinned Christian Anderson (Rockwood Summit JV, 3:04) and took a loss by pin to Evan Bragee (FZS).
Heitsch won a 3-2 decision against DeSean Preyer (Summit) in the semifinals, earning a rematch with Bragee for the championship. The rematch had the same result with Braggee picking up the win by pin.
At 120 pounds, Steffey pinned Draiden Bush (Owensville, 3:47) and earned a pair of major decision wins over Zachary Godar (FZS, 14-0) and Camden Pye (Summit, 8-0). Steffey then pinned Will Coovert (SLUH, 4:45) in the semifinals.
Jaley May (Collinsville) got the win against Steffey by pin in the championship round.
In a round-robin format at 106 pounds, Flaherty went 2-2. He pinned David Vincent (Owensville, 0:24) and won a 6-2 decision against Clayton Smith (FZS). Ettein Rodgers won a 17-5 major decision and Collinsville’s Joey Biciocchi earned a 17-1 technical fall against Flaherty.
Graf pinned Michael Baker (FZS, 5:38), Boston Belk (Owensville, 0:39) and Joey Fallon (SLUH, 1:00) in his first three matches.
Wyatt Henson (CBC) got the better of Graf in his fourth match, scoring a pin and sending Graf into the third-place match.
There, Graf earned the win over another CBC wrestler, Jacob Rodeghero, by a 6-0 decision.
Thompson was 3-1 in the opening rounds with pins over Jack Underwood (CBC JV, 1:23) and Colby Detchemendy (FZS, 4:58). Thompson also blanked Liam Hedrick (Summit) in a 10-0 major decision.
Gavin Morawitz gave Thompson his first loss by pin, sending Thompson into the third-place match where SLUH’s Jake Pineda won in a 5-2 decision.
Murray split the opening rounds at 2-2 with one pin against Eli Williams (Hannibal JV, 0:32) and a 14-1 major decision over Charles Ploesser (Summit JV). Garrett Ruby (Hannibal) and Kyle Prewitt (CBC) each pinned Murray.
In the fifth-place match, Murray won a 4-2 decision against Nicholas Genovese (FZS).
Brunjes was 0-4 in a round-robin format at 113 pounds.