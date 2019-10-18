Pool play was as far as things got at the Rolla Softball Tournament this weekend.
Rain dampened the prospects for the first day of play on Friday, pushing the scheduled pool matchups to Saturday. The bracket play originally scheduled for Saturday did not occur.
The Lady Indians (15-11) took a pair of losses to Helias (18-5), 13-0, and Linn (13-10), 8-4, before defeating Belle (5-10), 21-2. Following the tournament, Pacific concluded the regular season at home Monday with an 11-1 loss against Eureka (16-6-1).
Belle
Seniors Maddie Greco, Annie Mueller and Taylor Hanger powered the Pacific offense as Pacific ended the game via the mercy rule after three innings.
“Our offense exploded for 21 runs on 18 hits,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Greco went 4-4 with a double, three singles, one run scored and three runs batted in.
Mueller was 3-4 with two doubles and a single, a stolen base, four runs scored and four RBIs.
Hanger batted 3-4 with three singles and an RBI.
Lilly Prichard singled twice with two runs scored, two RBIs and a sacrifice fly.
Alexis Cookson singled twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three times.
Bella Walker doubled, drove in two runs and scored four times.
Rachael Ray, Shelby Hootman and Kaylee Patton all singled.
Ray drove in two runs and Hootman gained one RBI.
Hootmann and Molly Prichard both scored twice. Ray, Patton and Caitlyn Snider all scored once.
Hootman reached on a walk.
Hanger pitched all three innings for the Lady Indians and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. She recorded two strikeouts.
Linn
Mueller and Bella Walker both had two hits for Pacific.
Callie Rowbottom, Patton and Molly Prichard all collected a hit.
Mueller tripled and Walker doubled with the rest of the Pacific hits going as singles.
Mueller and Ray reached on walks.
Mueller, Greco, Ray and Rowbottom all scored a run.
Walker, Rowbottom and Patton were each credited with an RBI.
Hanger recorded one out in the circle and allowed five runs on one hit and five walks as Linn opened up a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
“(This was the) worst first inning we have had all year,” Lewis said. “Taylor Hanger is usually very consistent, but she finally had an off inning and couldn’t find her strike zone.”
Mueller pitched the rest of the contest. In 4.2 innings, she allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks, striking out three.
Helias
Alexa Rehmeier and Lauren Howell combined to hold Pacific to just two hits in the shutout.
Mueller tripled and Rowbottom doubled.
Hanger threw four innings. She allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks.
“Their offense was tough to shut down.,” Lewis said. “They are definitely one of the better teams we have played this year.”
Eureka
Pacific collected just three hits off of Eureka’s Mariclaire Sabados in the contest.
Greco and Patton both doubled. Rowbottom added a single.
Lilly Prichard scored the Lady Indians’ only run after reaching on a walk.
Hanger pitched all five innings and was charged with two earned runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts.