The Pacific soccer Lady Indians finished the Windsor Tournament with a pair of high notes.
Playing at Seckman in the tournament’s consolation bracket, Pacific (4-2) shut out its last two opponents to win the consolation championship of the tournament. The Lady Indians blanked Festus (1-7), 1-0, Tuesday and topped Affton (1-3), 4-0 in the consolation final Thursday.
“Winning consolation in this tournament was needed after the few tough losses we had as well as the injuries that have plagued the team as of late,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “With this win we celebrate, admire the hardware we picked up and then get ready for the next game.”
Festus
Abby Layton scored the only goal of Tuesday’s contest.
Goalkeeper Savannah Debert recorded the shutout with eight saves.
“We created a lot of opportunities up top and were able to score,” Kelm said. “Coming off two difficult losses, it felt good to get a win. Injuries have set us back some. However, the way the reserve players stepped up last night was impressive, especially goalie Savannah Debert who recorded a shutout for her first outing on varsity. Paige Allen, up top as a forward, had one of her best games so far this season.”
Affton
Goals were easier to come by in the consolation game as Layton netted a brace. Allen and Morgann Harrison scored once each.
Layton, Allen, Caitlyn Snider and Lilyan Vanderver were all credited with an assist.
Debert notched her second shutout in a row and turned in six saves.
“We had a great start to our game with Abby Layton scoring within one minute of kickoff,” Kelm said. “Abby Layton and Corynn Boyer were named All Stars for the Tournament and I could not agree more. They worked hard and led their team.”
The Lady Indians will finally get the chance to play on their newly turfed home field Tuesday as they host Washington at 5 p.m.