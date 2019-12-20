Pacific Wins at Rolla in Overtime
By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
The Pacific Indians got in one more boys basketball road trip before the weekend snowstorms.
The Indians (3-3) made it count, winning at Rolla (2-4) in overtime Friday, 77-74.
Pacific dominated the opening quarter, taking a 19-4 lead.
“We came out and locked them down in the first quarter,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Dylan Myers came down with the first four or five defensive rebounds. He had one of those games you tell your grandkids about.”
Myers ended up leading Pacific in both points, 21, and rebounds, 15. He also made seven assists and two steals.
Pacific went into the half with a 36-22 lead. Rolla worked to trim that down to 50-47 at the end of the third quarter. The teams finished regulation in a 66-66 tie.
Myers was not the only Pacific player with a double-double in the contest as Don’TA Harris scored 17 points with 10 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Gavin Racer was next on the scoresheet with 16 points. He scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Indians in the game late. Racer added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Devin Casey was 4-6 from three-point range and finished with 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.
“Our scoring between those four guys was really balanced and then all the other guys were just clutch,” VanLeer said.
Gavin Bukowsky added three points. Quin Blackburn, Makai Parton and Jack Meyer ended with two points each.
Blackburn turned in two rebounds and Parton one.
Blackburn added one assist and one block.
With all of its usual point guards fouled out in the closing minutes of the game, the Indians held off Rolla with a lineup of Casey and Meyer in the backcourt and forwards Racer, Parton and Blackburn. Meyer and Blackburn are both freshmen.
“I’m really proud of the way we finished the game without having any of our regular ball handlers on the floor,” VanLeer said.
The Indians shot a team average of 49.1 percent from the floor and converted 57.1 percent of three-point attempts.
The Indians play at New Haven Wednesday to open Four Rivers Conference play. Pacific will next host Union Friday at 7 p.m.