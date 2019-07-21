From five fall sports to six.
Pacific High School will add to its usual slate of fall activities by adding girls golf for the first time this season.
Many other area schools have added a girls golf program in recent years. The most recent to do so was Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair, which began fielding a girls golf team for the first time this past fall.
Pacific is currently seeking a head coach for the new program, the proposal for which was just successfully brought before the school board on July 17.
According to Activities Director Andy Herbst’s proposal to the Meramec Valley R-3 School Board, Pacific received feedback from a survey that suggested the team could have a good number of athletes come out to participate if the sport were added.
MSHSAA rules allow for girls to compete in the boys golf season during the spring if their school does not offer a girls program.
The most recent female athlete to tee off against the boys in the area was St. James’ Hannah Shassere this past spring.
Shassere helped the Tigers to a second-place finish in Class 2 District 2 and a fourth-place finish in the sectional round.
In the Four Rivers Conference, only Union and St. Clair fielded a girls golf team in 2018. Among area teams, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional also offer girls golf.