Back-to-back sweeps.
The Pacific volleyball Lady Indians (4-3-3) are winners of two in a row after a pair of two-set victories at Cuba (1-3-1) Tuesday, 25-12, 25-17, and at home over Affton (5-5-2), 25-13, 25-23 Thursday.
Cuba
The Lady Indians made short work of Cuba in straight sets Tuesday.
“It was a total team effort and we finally seemed to click,” Head Coach Kersten McDonough said. “We changed our lineup and now have (Jackie) Tarabelli hitting outside for us. We were missing Kate Taylor due to an injury, and Emma Parry and Julia Thomas from our JV team filled in and did a great job.”
Pacific was led by a 10-kill effort from senior Grace Smiley. Additionally, Smiley posted one block with two aces and two digs.
Piper Linder was next in kills with five, followed by Tarabelli at four. Alexis Haley, Parry and Annie Tomlison each made one kill.
Tarabelli added a block.
Tomlinson served two aces. Genna Nickelson and Haley Greer both had an ace.
Greer made 10 assists, Alexis Haley six and Nickelson two.
For digs, Nickelson led the team with nine. Greer made four digs. Jaisie Kulick and Haley Lucas contributed two digs each and Tarabelli came up with one dig.
Affton
Smiley was again the kills leader with 13, adding one block.
“We spent the practice before watching the game from last year and preparing for what we were going to see from Affton,” McDonough said. “I was really proud of our execution of our game plan and how we came together as a team.”
Linder made seven kills, Tarabelli five, Tomlinson two, Alexis Haley one and Nickelson one.
Kate Taylor made two blocks.
Greer contributed 13 assists. Alexis Haley posted eight assists and Nickelson four.
Smiley and Taylor each served two aces. Kulick recorded one ace.
Nickelson made 20 digs.
Other dig totals included Smiley (12), Kulick (nine), Greer (seven), Linder (five), Tarbelli (four), Alexis Haley (three), Lucas (three) and Taylor (one).
Pacific will begin Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, on the raod at New Haven at 5 p.m.