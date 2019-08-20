Even with summer heat intruding on the first week of fall sports practices, teams at Pacific have put in the first week of work.
A high heat index the first official day of practices Monday caused multiple teams in the area to make at least minor modifications to their practice plans.
“We have been coping well with the hot weather,” softball Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We limited the outdoor time on the first night only. Since then we have gone outside our full time and it hasn’t really been an issue.”
The Lady Indians softball program is not making any cuts from the 20 players who tried out for the program.
Lewis’ team will have plenty of senior leadership with eight seniors, five of whom are returning starters.
Headlining the list of returners is senior shortstop Annie Mueller, who was the St. Louis area home run leader in 2018. Mueller connected for 15 home runs and 41 runs batted in with a .405 batting average.
Seniors Lilly Prichard, Rachael Ray, Madi Greco and Kaylee Patton are the experienced returners in the lineup.
Last year’s second pitcher for the Lady Indians, junior Taylor Hanger, will step into the ace role for the team this year in the circle.
Returning head coaches Clint Anderson (football), Kersten McDonough (volleyball), Jesse Knott (boys soccer) and Justin Perriguey (cross country) each reported an increased turnout for their teams this season.
In addition, the school adds a girls golf program for the first time this season, which will be headed by longtime wrestling coach Rob Schimsa.
Perriguey’s cross country team practices at Shaw Nature Reserve and had 24 runners out for the team at the start of the week with more additions expected.
“With only a couple (runners) lost to graduation and a pretty big freshman class, plus a few more joining the team, we are excited about the depth that we will have this season,” Perriguey said.
Pacific qualified the entire boys cross country team to run at the state championship meet last fall. On the girls side, the Lady Indians have three sophomores who qualified individually for the state meet as freshmen.
“We are excited about this season of cross country at Pacific,” Perriguey said. “We graduated a couple of tremendous runners last year but we return a lot of young athletes that have varsity experience and more depth than last year.”
Teams will begin the regular season on Aug. 30.