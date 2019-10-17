As the cross country season enters its final weeks, Pacific is looking to move up from the middle of the pack.
Pacific’s girls ran fifth with 123 points Saturday at the Potosi Invitational. The boys team finished sixth with 174 points.
Jefferson City ran away with the boys win, placing five runners in the top five for a perfect 15 points. Farmington’s girls were the No. 1 team in that race with 34 points.
Girls
Farmington’s Breanna Mathes was the individual winner in 20:08.16.
Riley Vaughn led the Pacific contingent, finishing 24th overall in 22:22.14.
Her teammate, Katie Prada, was two spots back in 26th at 22:26.48.
Another two places back, Amber Graf took 28th for Pacific in 22:31.22.
Pacific’s remaining runners were Carly Vaughn (37th, 23:22.13), Lauren Jackson (40th, 23:22.13), Jenna Anding (41st, 23:26.65) and Aubrey Harris (62nd, 25:30.44).
Boys
Thomas Roehl was the top finisher in 16:51.32.
Collin Haley led the Indians with a 26th-place finish in 18:16.63.
Nicholas Hunkins finished 32nd in 18:36.31.
Ben Brunjes took 36th in 18:39.48.
Dylan Mooney (47th, 19:19.04), Joseph Gebel (69th, 20:24.57) and Brayden Van Meter (78th, 21:02.01) rounded out the field for the Indians.
Pacific was scheduled to run at Owensville Tuesday and will next take part in the Four Rivers Conference meet on Oct. 22 hosted by St. James, starting at 2:30 p.m.