The Indians will be taking a war party to Columbia for state boys wrestling.
Pacific qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament Friday and Saturday in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Farmington. The Indians placed second overall in the team standings with 161 points.
The host Knights squeaked their way past Pacific to win the district team title with 162.5 points. De Soto (159), Rockwood Summit (141.5) and Hillsboro (120) each finished in the top five.
“It was a little bit of a heartbreaker,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said. “It was ay number of things that could have made a difference. 1.5 points, that’s an extra bye maybe or a pin that could have turned that around.
Other team scores included Poplar Bluff (111), North County (91.5), Sikeston (76), Festus (67), Cape Central (55), Webster Groves (54), Windsor (51), Roosevelt (17) and Gateway (five).
Leading the way for Pacific was a core four of individual district champions — Noah Patton (126 pounds), Callum Sitek (132), Ben Courtney (160) and Jay Anding (170).
Nathan Murray placed third at 152 pounds and Colton Thompson (138) and Trevor Heitsch (220) each finished fourth in their weight classes to also earn their way into the state tournament Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
“We definitely have four kids that I think can place pretty high,” Schimsa said. “I think we’ve got three other kids that can win a match or two. We’ve just got to go down and wrestle. There are a lot of high quality kids there. We can’t afford to make many mistakes.”
Patton became the first individual district champion for Pacific in this year’s tournament. After he received a bye into the quarterfinals, Patton pinned Amos Littrell (North County, 0:49) and Quinten Bell (Poplar Bluff, 4:00).
In the championship match, Patton won a 14-0 major decision against Hillsboro’s James Short.
Sitek started off the meet with three straight pins to reach the championship round. He covered Jeremiah Johnson (Cape Central, 2:22), Brenden Waddington (Festus, 1:47) and Devin Francis (De Soto, 3:58).
In another 14-0 major decision, Sitek shut out Rockwood Summit’s JT Hale in the finals.
None of Courtney’s opponents made it out of the first round without being pinned. Courtney defeated, in order, Ty Brunk (Summit, 1:46), Anakin Schneider (Hillsboro, 0:51), Justin Mitchell (Poplar Bluff, 1:42) and sealed the championship against Ian Cordell (St. Mary’s, 0:37).
Anding also picked up three straight pins to reach the 170-pound championship round. Anding pinned Dalton Gullett (North County, 1:12), Dante Burks (Roosevelt, 0:50) and John Smothers (Poplar Bluff, 1:29).
De Soto’s Logan Zimmerman took Anding all the way to the end of the third round in the championship match. Anding still came away with the win by a 3-1 decision to preserve his undefeated mark of 51-0 going into the state tournament.
Murray received a bye into the quarterfinals where he won a 9-2 decision against Farmington’s Colby Vinson. In the semifinals, Murray ran into his only loss of the tournament against Summit’s Sam Frankowski, who recorded a first-round pin. Frankowski has a 45-1 record on the season.
Murray recovered to get a 4-0 decision against James Dowling (Webster Groves) in the consolation semifinals to assure himself of a place in the state tournament. Murray closed out his district run with a victory by pin in 27 seconds against Windsor’s Luke Longtin in the third-place match.
Thompson needed four wins in the tournament to keep his season going. He started with a victory by pin against Liam Hedrick (Summit, 3:45). Josh Rishton (Sikeston) gave Thompson his first defeat with a third-round pin in quarterfinals.
Thompson then reeled off three straight wins, starting with an 8-3 decision over Mason Diamond (Cape Central). Thompson then pinned Benny Alley (Hillsboro, 2:58) and defeated Jordan Borseth (North County), 4-3 in overtime.
Heitsch received a bye into the quarterfinals and defeated Rockwood Summit’s Desean Preyer, 3-2, in the ultimate tiebreaker overtime.
Dalton Berg (Farmington) sent Heitsch into the wrestlebacks with a 13-0 major decision in the semifinals.
Heitsch rebounded to pick up a 12-4 decision against Gavyn Hays (Poplar Bluff) in the consolation semifinals in a must-win match to make it into the state tournament.
Preyer won a 6-1 decision in a rematch with Heitsch for third place.
Ethan Flaherty (106 pounds), Ben Brunjes (113) and Camron Steffey (120) each finished within one win of qualifying for the state tournament.
Flaherty earned a win by pin against Abdullahi Jimali (Gateway, 4:10) and a 10-4 decision against Trey Scott (Sikeston).
Gatlin Taylor (Poplar Bluff) ended the season for Flaherty with a pin in the second round.
Brunjes earned pins against Austin Neff (Festus, 0:29) and Joe Hirst (Windsor, 1:52) and also won a 4-3 decision against David Coroama (North County).
Aidan Haggard (Hillsboro) won in the consolation semifinals against Brunjes in a 5-0 decision.
Steffey defeated Andrew Nahlik (Festus) in a 9-0 decision in the quarterfinals before suffering back-to-back losses.
Camden Pye (Rockwood Summit) needed overtime to score a 2-0 win against Steffey in the consolation semifinals.
Trevor Graf represented the Indians at 145 pounds and picked up a 5-2 decision win against De Soto’s Luke Bradley in the first round of wrestlebacks.
That was the lone win of the tournament for Graf, who was eliminated in an 8-4 decision by Kade Richardson (Poplar Bluff).
The first round of Class 3 boys wrestling is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.