Placing four wrestlers on the medal stand, the Pacific wrestling Indians finished fourth in the MSHSAA Championships last weekend in Columbia.
“That was pretty awesome,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said. “We wrestled a great tournament. Everybody contributed.”
Pacific scored 91 points in Class 3, good enough for fourth place and a trophy.
Neosho was the winner at 141.5 points while Kearney took second at 137.5 points. Smithville ended third with 114 points.
Following Pacific in fifth place was Rockwood Summit with 83 points.
The final day was a bit bittersweet, however. Pacific’s three wrestlers who reached the championship bouts all lost by decisions. Sophomore Callum Sitek (132) and seniors Ben Courtney (160) and Jay Anding (170) finished as runners-up on decisions.
Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam completed an undefeated season by a 5-0 decision over Sitek.
Courtney led for much of his match against Kearney’s Coby Aebersold before a late flurry ended with Aebersold winning, 4-1.
Anding fought from behind against Kearney’s Brett Mordecai, but ran out of time before he could score again and it ended at 5-4.
“You feel great about taking fourth and having a great tournament but then it was kind of subdued Saturday after the finals because everybody was upset,” Schimsa said. “But those kids will always be able to come back and see that trophy.”
One Pacific wrestler ended with a win. Senior Noah Patton (126) not only took third place, but he avenged his overtime loss in the quarterfinals to do so.
“He ended up his career very well,” Schimsa said. “He’s No. 3 on our career wins list. He ended up by avenging a loss in the quarterfinal to (Zachary) Fennell. Fennell kept him off the podium last year in the bubble match.”
Senior Nathan Murray (152) ended his season in the bubble round.
Sophomore Colton Thompson (138) and senior Trevor Heitsch (220) each won one match during the event to add to Pacific’s points total.
“Overall, it really was a great weekend for Pacific wrestling. We got our first state plaque since 1982. It just ended on a sour note.”
Sitek, who ended at 51-4, opened the meet with a 4-0 decision over Kearney’s Leyton Manley. He then shut out Kolton Sanders of Neosho, 3-0, and edged Smithville’s Devan Lewis, 3-1, to reach the title bout. Lewis ended third while Sanders was the sixth-place finisher.
Schimsa said Sitek is destined to become a team leader in upcoming seasons.
“Callum wrestled a great tournament and lost to a kid we’ve lost to four times in the past two years,” Schimsa said. “I don’t expect Callum to lose much the next two years. He’s going to be one to lead the team.”
Courtney finished second for the second year in a row and went 45-3 this season.
He opened with a 1:06 pin of Ft. Zumwalt East’s Sean Wachter and then posted a 9-1 decision against Platte County’s Nolan Saale.
Courtney won a massive matchup over Warrenton’s Jerrett Villinger in the semifinals Friday night, 3-1. Both had been state finalists last year with Courtney at 152 and Villinger at 160.
Villinger was third, beating Saale in the final match.
Aebersold won in the final, 4-1, scoring all four points late in the third period.
“It’s a heartbreaker,” Schimsa said. “I think that may have played an impact on Jay’s match as well. We just had negative momentum going and it’s hard to turn that around. He’s another great kid. He’s a three-time state qualifier and a two-time state medalist.”
Anding became a three-time state medalist and a two-time runner-up this season. He finished the season at 54-1.
“He wrestled a great tournament until the final match,” Schimsa said. “That Kearney kid has a great game plan for him. I don’t think Jay wrestled his best match, but it’s extremely tough to win a state tournament. Jay’s got nothing to be ashamed of.”
The match had several stoppages as Mordecai had a mask to protect a cut in his right eyebrow. After the mask was knocked off early, Mordecai proceeded without it and there were multiple halts to try and control the bleeding.
Anding made a late charge, but Moredecai was able to hold on to win by a point, 5-4.
Anding opened with a 1:04 pin of Warrenton’s Andrew Jones. He then posted a 14-6 major decision against Platte County’s Jaydon Walls.
In the semifinals, Anding pinned Grain Valley’s Hunter Newsom in 28 seconds.
Newsom came back to finish sixth.
Patton (53-3) needed 1:53 to pin Dylan McCoy of Ft. Zumwalt East in the opening round.
In the quarterfinals, Patton paired up with Fennell, who won in the first overtime period, 4-2.
Patton then won a 12-6 decision over Webb City’s Josh Copher and took a 2-0 decision over Alexsey Salaz of Helias. Salaz ended up winning the fifth-place match.
Facing Fennell again, Patton was able to control his rival and win, 7-2.
Murray (37-12) bounced back from a 1:06 pin loss to Neosho’s Alec Rothman, the fifth-place finisher, to win his next two.
Murray pinned Brent Wielms of Warrenton in 4:02 and Trentin Helton of Wentzville Liberty in 3:55.
In the bubble match, Smithville’s Blake Ackerman pinned Murray in 2:59. Ackerman finished sixth.
“Murray made the bubble match,” Schimsa said. “He had a good career. He hadn’t wrestled any before high school, so he really made some progress there.”
Thompson, who ended up at 35-17, lost his opener to eventual state champion Mitchell Bohlken of Smithville by a pin in 1:24.
Thompson knocked out Wyatt Haynes of Wentzville Liberty in 2:09, but lost to Ruger Leppert of Marshfield in the wrestlebacks, 2-1.
Heitsch finished the season at 30-16. Like Thompson, he drew the state champion in the opening round, losing to Union’s Haiden Meyer in 0:54.
Heitsch pinned Grandview’s Kendall Thomas in 1:43, but lost to St. Charles’ Justin Mowry in 2:16. Mowry finished sixth.
Note — Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead contributed information for this story.