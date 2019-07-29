Swimming in friendly waters, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates captured third place in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division Championship meet.
“I’m thrilled with the way we swam at conference,” Pacific Head Coach Kathleen Westfall said. “A total of 91 percent of the Pirates came home with at season-best times. We had the lowest amount of DQs for the season, and second-lowest amount at conference.”
Washington captured its second consecutive championship meet title, scoring 2,727.5 points.
Oaks Landing placed second with 2,053 points, moving up from third the previous year.
Pacific scored 1,659 points to place third. In 2018, Pacific was second behind Washington.
Following Pacific were Union (1,547) and Villages of Cherry Hills (1,110.5).
This was the second year of the current division alignment. It changed this year with one exception. Arbor Oaks was moved to a different division to balance it out this season.
Swimmers placing 12th or higher earned team points for the meet.
Pacific’s winning individual swimmers were:
• Samuel Durnal (individual medley and backstroke);
• Gabe Rio (individual medley, freestyle and butterfly);
• James Wamsley (breaststroke);
• Maebry Mullinax (backstroke);
• Dan Wamsley (backstroke); and
• Reilly Lawler (butterfly).
Pirates placing second were:
• Jack Donovan (freestyle and backstroke);
• Kaitlyn Bonds (breaststroke);
• Rhyan Murphy (breaststroke);
• Will Jett (breaststroke);
• Isabel Rio (breaststroke);
• Brie Brown (backstroke); and
• Samuel Durnal (butterfly).
Third-place finishers were:
• James Wamsley (individual medley);
• Brie Brown (individual medley and butterfly);
• Maebry Mullinax (freestyle);
• Isabel Rio (freestyle);
• Dan Wamsley (breaststroke);
• Grant Vessells (backstroke); and
• Josh Liebhart (backstroke).
Fourth-place Pirates were Will Jett (twice), Aidan Lawler, Gus Knott, Lauren Callahan, Josh Liebhart, Brian Kevwitch and James Wamsley.
Taking fifth were Kaitlyn Bonds (twice), Lauren Callahan (twice), Isabel Rio, Grant Vessells, Rhyan Murphy, Josh Liebhart, Jimmy Imus, Crystal Martin and Miah Bonds.
Swimming to sixth were Rhyan Murphy, Reilly Lawler, Jimmy Imus, Ainsley Virtudazo, Maebry Mullinax, Dan Wamsley and Alex Pins.
Securing seventh were Adyson Trower, Alex Pins, Julia Heflin and Jimmy Imus.
Ending eighth were Miah Bonds, Jack Risner, Brian Kevwitch, Mari Lopez (twice), Martha Etter, Aidan Lawler, Nick Johanning and Crystal Martin.
Netting ninth were Elise Durnal, Demi Yoakum (twice), Crystal Martin, Gunner Knott, Kiersten Wade and Adyson Trower.
Earning 10th were Martha Etter, Ainsley Virtudazo, Grant Vessells, Reilly Lawler, Gus Knott and Julia Heflin.
Pacific’s 11th-place swimmers were Jonni Sever, Luke Imus and Mari Lopez.
Scoring for 12th were Miah Bonds, Nick Johanning, Julia Heflin, Martha Etter and Zoe Nowlin.
For relay races, alternates also are listed.
In the relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Boys 13-14 freestyle team of Dan Wamsley, Samuel Durnal, Will Jett, Gabe Rio, Gus Knott and Luke Imus;
• Girls 8-Under medley team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Reilly Lawler, Aidan Lawler and Demi Yoakum; and
• Boys 13-14 medley team of Dan Wamsley, Will Jett, Gabe Rio, Samuel Durnal, Gus Knott and Luke Imus.
Pacific’s lone second-place team was the girls 7-8 freestyle team of Aidan Lawler, Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Reilly Lawler and Demi Yoakum.