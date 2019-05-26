With the 2019 season quickly approaching, the Pacific Swim Team is still accepting swimmers for this season.
Pacific is in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division this season. The division will have some crossover meets with teams in the Dirado Division this season.
Kathleen Westfall returns as the team’s head coach with Erin Nicol as the assistant coach. Amanda Virtudazo and Grace Liebhart are the diving coaches. There is a position open for a juniors coach.
Swimmers can register for the Pacific Swim and Dive Team by going to: https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=recgsdcpst
Practices will begin after the Pacific City Pool opens. The meet schedule opens Monday, June 10. Pacific will host Royal Acres.
There will be five regular meets, including June 17 at Union and July 1 at home against Washington.
The division meet will be held July 13 at Pacific.