Just one obstacle remains between the Pacific Lady Indians and a district softball title.
Pacific (17-11), the No. 3 seed in the Class 3 District 7 Tournament, cleared its way to the championship round Thursday with a 2-1 victory against No. 2 St. Francis Borgia Regional (18-7) in the semifinals.
The game came down to the wire with Pacific scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning when Lilly Prichard succeeded on a squeeze play, scoring Molly Prichard from third base.
“These senior girls, in their four years, had never beaten Borgia,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We kept getting somehow beaten by them every time we don’t play our best. That was the big thing we were working on today was mentally overcoming that and playing to our best. For the most part, we did that. They played well and I’m super proud of them right now.”
The Lady Knights put up a strong fight in their final outing of the season.
“Pacific is a really good team and we knew we were going to have to play a solid game all the way around in order to come out on top,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t and they played a really good game. It’s just good softball, to see them come out and hit, and we just wish we could have put a few more together and made a couple more plays.”
Borgia started things off by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Mya Hillermann walked and stole second base, Elizabeth Smith delivered a two-out RBI single to put Borgia ahead.
Pacific evened the score on an Annie Mueller home run in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Indians were able to load the bases with one out in the top of the sixth, but a squeeze play led to Borgia first baseman Haley Puetz forcing out the lead runner, Mueller, on a close play at the plate. A groundout back to Abi Schmidt in the circle allowed Borgia to get out of the jam.
In the seventh inning, it was a heads-up play on the bases from freshman Molly Prichard that set up the winning run for Pacific.
After Prichard led off the inning with a line drive to right field, she moved from first to third on Taylor Hanger’s sacrifice bunt when defensive coverage was late shifting to cover the penultimate base.
That allowed the next batter, Lilly Prichard, to bunt her in from third as Molly Prichard slid in safely ahead of the throw to the plate.
“Molly is an aggressive baserunner and we’d had discussions before that inning about running for her,” Lewis said. “She has no fear and is ready to go, so I thought if we get into a situation, I know she’s going to be aggressive — for good or bad, one or the other. There’s not too many others on the team I would have liked to have had at third base to try to squeeze home because I know she’s going to put it all out there and get there one way or another.”
Hanger was the winning pitcher. She threw all seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks. Hanger recorded six strikeouts.
Schmidt pitched all seven innings for the Lady Knights. She struck out 12 batters and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks.
“We kept grinding and grinding,” Eggert said. “They just did a good job of keeping the pressure on us and keeping us off balance.”
Pacific changed up its defensive formation for this game, cycling Mueller from her normal position at shortstop to third base, moving Lilly Prichard from center field to shortstop and third baseman Bella Walker to center field. The move paid off for the Lady Indians with an error-free outing defensively.
“Lilly is so strong everywhere,” Lewis said. “We wish we had a whole team of her, but we know Annie plays third base in her summer league and Lilly is excellent at shortstop and we knew Bella could play center field and maybe take some of the pressure off (her injured catch hand).”
Mueller’s home run in the fourth inning was the big hit of the game for Pacific. It was also the Lady Indians’ first hit of the game.
“The past couple of weeks have been kind of a struggle for her and I think it’s because of her own expectations of what she was going to do and accomplish this season,” Lewis said of Mueller, who already holds multiple school home run records. “It almost made me cry to see her get that one because of the expectations that she’s been placing on herself. She could not hit another home run for the season and it’s been a pleasure to have her and watch what she’s accomplished already.”
Callie Rowbottom later doubled for Pacific. Lilly Prichard, Bella Walker, Rachael Ray and Molly Prichard all singled.
Mueller was issued two intentional walks and Hanger walked once.
Lilly Prichard and Mueller each stole a base.
Maddie Greco was hit by a pitch.
Katie Kopmann and Smith both doubled for Borgia.
Smith added two singles and accounted for three of the Lady Knights’ four hits on the game.
Mya Hillermann, Elizabeth Sinnott and Haley Puetz all reached on walks.
Hillermann had the only Borgia steal.
Borgia’s chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh looked promising when Haley Puetz was issued a free pass to first to start the inning.
However, Madison Puetz’s attempt to bunt her over to second base went straight back into the glove of Pacific catcher Maddie Greco, who then doubled off the runner at first.
“That’s the way it goes sometimes,” Eggert said. “The ball bounces that way sometimes and that’s why we love softball. It’s just unfortunate that it went that way against us tonight, but at the end of the day you just tip your caps to Pacific.”
Two pitches later, a lineout to shortstop ended the game.
With the victory, Pacific advances to face the No. 1 seed, Sullivan (21-6), in Friday’s championship game at Borgia. The Lady Eagles were a perfect 7-0 in the Four Rivers Conference this season.