Three home games on three nights in a row equaled three wins for the Pacific Indians.
The Indians (10-14, 3-4) completed their mid-week winning streak with a 59-54 win against Owensville (9-15, 0-6) in Four Rivers Conference play Thursday. The game was pushed up a day due to impending snowfall Friday, turning the night into a boys-girls doubleheader. In the nightcap, the Dutchgirls (14-10, 3-3) picked up a 60-44 victory over the Lady Indians (11-12, 3-4).
Boys
The Indians got out to an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into the half with a sizable 30-15 advantage.
Owensville got the edge in the third quarter to make up one point, but still trailed, 47-33, going into the final period.
By virtue of the win, Pacific ended the conference schedule in a five-way tie for third place in the conference with St. Clair, New Haven, Hermann and St. James.
The Indians turned to young talent in the game with seniors Jordan Cowsert and Mason Fleming both sidelined with injuries.
Sophomores Don’TA Harris and Gavin Racer powered the offense with Harris posting 28 points and Racer putting through 11.
“We played without two of our senior starters and team leaders,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “The young guys really stepped up and did some nice things for us.”
Harris added to his 28 points with 14 rebounds for a double-double. He also filled the stat sheet with five steals, two assists and a block.
“He was very much in attack mode,” VanLeer said. “Fourteen rebounds is pretty impressive for a kid that’s 6-1. He was just in a completely different mindset. Hopefully, we’ll see more of that the rest of the season.”
Racer reached double figures in his first varsity start. In addition to his 11 points, he grabbed five rebounds with two assists and two blocks.
Gavin Bukowsky added six points with three rebounds.
Jeremiah Murray and Dylan Myers each finished with five points. Murray grabbed four rebounds with two assists. Myers made four assists with two rebounds and a steal.
Garrett Evans rounded out the scoring with four points. He posted three rebounds and one assist.
Jacob Sauvage turned in three assists with one rebound.
Girls
Owensville held a 15-13 lead after one quarter and went into the half with a slight 28-27 edge. After three quarters, the Dutchgirls were up by 10, 47-37.
“Owensville came out and shot the ball really well,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “They came out and hit some threes and played really good defense. I was just very impressed by Owensville.”
The game concluded the conference schedule for the Lady Indians, who end in a tie with Union in the standing, currently for fourth place.
Owensville extended a three-game winning streak with the win. The Dutchgirls have just a home game with Sullivan remaining on the conference schedule. Owensville could take sole possession of fourth place in the conference with a win, but would tie with Union and Pacific with a loss.
The Lady Eagles (5-1) can force a tie with Hermann (6-1) for the league title with a win in that contest, which takes place on Monday.
Grace Burrows led the Lady Indians with 14 points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.
Cori O’Neill posted nine points with eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Maddie King scored eight, adding five rebounds and one steal.
Annie Mueller netted five points, Morgann Harrison four, Delia Toney two and Madison Brocato two.
Harrison grabbed six rebounds. Toney and Brocato each made three rebounds. Brocato added two steals.
Cassidy Murray finished with one rebound.
Leading the way for the Dutchgirls was Breanna Diestelkamp with a 27-point effort.
“It’s funny to say, but she gets her points quietly,” Thoele said. “She’ll get a basket here or there and then you look at the end of the game and she has 27 points. She’s just a really solid scorer from anywhere on the floor.”
Diestelkamp netted 13 of her points in the third period as the Dutchgirls built their lead. Owensville went to the free-throw line 14 times in that quarter, getting nine of their 19 points in the quarter that way.
Up Next
Pacific’s boys conclude the regular season at home Tuesday against Rolla, currently ranked No. 10 in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
The Lady Indians are next in action on the road Tuesday at Lutheran South in a rematch of the championship game of the Washington Tournament and a potential Class 4 District semifinal preview.
Tipoffs for both games Tuesday are scheduled for 7 p.m.