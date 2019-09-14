The Lady Indians and Lady Eagles are sharing the top of the Four Rivers Conference softball perch.
Both Pacific and Sullivan started league play 2-0 this week and currently stand tied for first place in the conference standings. Pacific (4-3) recorded a 20-2 win on the road at St. James Tuesday (0-3, 0-1) and then won 10-0 at home Thursday against St. Clair (0-4, 0-2).
St. James
The career home run record for Pacific grew by three Tuesday with three more bombs off the bat of senior slugger Annie Mueller.
That moved Mueller to six home runs on the season after leading the St. Louis area with 15 dingers in 2018 and surpassing Jess Damico’s school record of 30 in her career during the season opener.
Pacific scored four runs in the first, one in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
St. James picked up both of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Mueller paced the Lady Indians with six runs batted in during the 20-2 romp at St. James.
Olivia Walker had the most hits with four. Lilly Prichard and Maddie Greco each added three hits.
Callie Rowbottom picked up two hits and Rachael Ray and Bella Walker both batted safely once.
Mueller scored four runs. Prichard and Olivia Walker both scored three times.
Ray added two runs. Rowbottom, Alexis Cookson, Greco, Kaylee Patton, Shelby Hootman, Bella Walker, Taylor Hanger and Caitlyn Snider all scored once.
Prichard and Greco each drove in two runs. Rowbottom, Patton, Ray and Bella Walker all picked up an RBI.
Greco stole two bases and Prichard one.
Hanger pitched all five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three.
St. Clair
Pacific scored two runs in the first inning Thursday, adding one run in the third, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
“Pacific is a good-hitting team and we have to especially be our best defensively against them, and we could have been better,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “On offense we struggled to string hits together and have quality at bats. Andi Ingle has done a great at the plate for us and (is) hitting it hard. She ended the game 2-3.”
Hanger pitched the complete game shutout for Pacific. In six innings, she struck out eight batters and allowed three hits and one walk.
Mueller slugged her seventh home run of the season.
Olivia Walker and Mueller had three hits apiece in the contest.
Ray picked up two hits.
Lilly Prichard, Greco and Alexis Cookson each collected a hit.
Olivia Walker scored three runs.
Mueller scored twice. Prichard, Greco, Bella Walker, Cookson and Hanger each crossed the plate once.
Mueller drove in three runs. Prichard picked up two RBIs and Greco and Ray each drove in one.
Olivia Walker added three stolen bases and Hanger stole one.
Greco was hit by a pitch twice.
Madelyn Ruszala pitched for St. Clair. She threw 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on 11 hits, striking out two.
Ingle singled twice for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaitlyn Janson also singled.
Ruszala drew a walk.
Emma Davis and Gabby Marler were hit by pitches.
Pacific plays in the Windsor Tournament Friday and Saturday.
St. Clair will next play Monday on the road at Jefferson at 4:30 p.m.