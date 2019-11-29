Nobody has more home runs for the Pacific softball program than Annie Mueller.
Mueller, who tied Jessica Damico’s single season home run record of 15 during the fall 2018 season, surpassed Damico for the school’s career record this year as a senior.
Mueller finishes her career at Pacific with 41 home runs. According to MSHSAA’s online record book, Mueller’s career total ties for second in the state with Cameron’s Taylor Hamilton (2011-14).
Mueller, like Damico (University of Florida), will go on to play at the Division I level in college, having signed to play for Missouri State University.
“I liked how it felt like I was home,” Mueller said. “I didn’t just feel like a softball player there. I felt like they valued me as a person.”
At Pacific, Mueller led the Lady Indians in home runs all four years of her career, including 12 this past fall as a senior. In addition to 15 home runs in 2018, she also hit eight in 2017 and six as a freshman in 2016.
“I always wanted to have records here,” Mueller said. “Before I was even in high school, I had my sights set on it. So, it was really cool when I broke it.”
Mueller finished her career this season as a first-team All-Conference pick in the Four Rivers Conference, a first-team All-District selection and a second-team member of the All-Region team.
“It has been a pleasure to coach Annie for the past four years,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “She is one of the most dedicated and hard-working players I have ever encountered. For any young players coming up, if you would like to play Division I softball, you have to put in the time and consistent effort. That is what Annie and her parents did. They worked toward her goals every day. She would stay after practice for more hitting practice. They were up here on the weekends putting in more time. But that is what it takes to achieve the level of success that she has achieved.”
Mueller and her teammates scratched much of what they wanted to accomplish off their to-do list this season, gaining wins over Union (twice), St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington.
“It was pretty cool that for four years, we didn’t beat either (Washington or Borgia) and then my last year we did,” Mueller said.
A district championship proved to be just out of reach as Pacific made it to the championship game and gave a tough battle to Sullivan in the Class 3 District 7 final before falling, 9-4. Sullivan went on to finish second in the state in Class 3.
Mueller was a stalwart example of doing what was best for the team, moving between third base and shortstop in her career and also moving into the circle as a varsity pitcher for the first time as a senior.
Even with her success as a slugger, when the situation called for it in the fifth inning of a two-run game for the district championship, Mueller laid down a squeeze bunt.
“I think she has had an impact on our program that will last for years to come,” Lewis said. “There were many young girls coming to our games and loving the sport even more than they did before because they were looking up to Annie and how she plays softball. She is a genuinely good person. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”
Mueller, who overcame cancer at a young age, made a donation earlier this season for every home run she hit in her career to support Homers 4 Hope, a charitable program started by Sullivan’s Hannah Cox to support Kasen Halbert, an area child battling cancer.
“I’ve known Hannah’s done that for a long time, but I really wanted to add something to that and give back,” Mueller said. “She’s such an awesome person for starting that and it meant a lot that I could give back to her and that organization.”
Cox herself hit 14 home runs this season and 36 in her career.
Mueller joins a Missouri State program that finished with a 30-21 record this past spring, going 14-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
She will play under Head Coach Holly Hesse, who won her 800th career game last season, her 31st at Missouri State.
Mueller still has the winter basketball season to play at Pacific before then. She is one of three varsity players returning for Head Coach Bill Thoele’s Lady Indians after a 12-14 season last winter.