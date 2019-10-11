Coming from behind in the top of the seventh inning, Pacific earned another big bragging rights victory at Washington Monday.
The Lady Indians (13-8) defeated the Lady Jays (6-12), 5-3.
Pacific senior Maddie Greco’s shallow fly ball with two outs in the top of the seventh got down and cleared the bases to turn around a 3-2 deficit for Pacific. Washington scored the play as a fielding error.
The win was a meaningful one for a Pacific team with eight seniors.
“We were really excited to have gotten this win,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We had not beat Washington in several years and so for these seniors, they were pumped to have been able to do that on their last time playing them.”
The Lady Indians struck first with one run in the top of the first inning. Washington evened the score in the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Jays then went ahead with a two-run frame in the fifth.
Pacific’s Taylor Hanger was the winning pitcher.
She threw all seven innings and allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Washington’s pitching ace, Ellie Quaethem, who has been sidelined with a foot injury all season, threw the first and perhaps last pitch of her senior season for a strike to start the game before exiting.
Maddie Holtmeyer took over from there and pitched the full seven innings for the Lady Jays.
She surrendered five unearned runs on five hits and four walks, recording 11 strikeouts.
For Pacific, Kaylee Patton and Olivia Walker both doubled.
Bella Walker, Hanger and Molly Prichard all singled.
Annie Mueller and Greco both drew two walks.
Mueller stole two bases and Greco stole one.
Mueller scored two runs. Patton, Prichard and Anna Hans each scored one.
Hanger was credited with an RBI.
“I’m proud of the girls for once again not giving up and continuing to fight until the end of the game,” Lewis said.
Washington tallied eight hits, including two each from Emma Vodnansky, Sarah Becszlko and Ashley Molitor.
Allie Huddleston and Myla Inman collected one hit each.
Becszlko tripled. Vodnansky and Molitor both had a double. All other Washington hits were singles.
Sophia Olszowka and Lexi Lewis reached base via walks.
Holtmeyer was hit by a pitch.
Vodnansky, Becszlko and Huddleston scored the three Washington runs.
Becszlko and Molitor each picked up an RBI.
Liz Jones and Becszlko both stole a base.
Pacific hosted Affton Tuesday and will next play Monday at home against Eureka at 4:30 p.m.
Washington hosts Francis Howell Wednesday and wraps up the regular season Monday at Union, starting at 4:30 p.m.