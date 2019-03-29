Home cooking was in the works at the McCullough-Douglas Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Festus’ boys and girls track teams both won the event on the home course. The Tigers scored 123 points and the Lady Tigers finished with 96. Pacific’s boys finished 13th in the team standings with 26 points. The Lady Indians placed 17th with 16.5 points.
Pacific finished in the top 10 in 21 events during the two-day competition. Of those, five finished in the top five and the Indians had one event winner.
Brayden Van Meter took first place in the boys 300-meter high hurdles with a time of 42.05.
The Pacific boys finished second in the 4,000-meter distance medley in 12:22.16. Collin Haley, Bailey Hoehne, Trevor Compton and Ben Brunjes ran the relay for the Indians.
“It was a very large meet,” Pacific Boys Head Coach Steve Musial said. “We are still doing a lot of learning with a young group. It was great for us to get out and compete. We placed second in the (distance medley relay) with Collin Haley, Bailey Hoehne, Trever Compton (and) Ben Brunjes. Brayden VanMeter was the highlight athlete this week; running in the 3,200-meter relay, 1,600-meter relay, and winning the 300 hurdles.”
Pole vaulter Casie Culinane turned in the second-best height in the girls competition at 10-6. In doing so, she improved on her own school record.
“A highlight of the meet was senior Casie Cullinane clearing 10-6 in the pole vault, besting her own school record,” Pacific Girls Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Doing that in the first meet of the year shows how much work she has put in during the offseason.”
Grace Liebhart tied for fourth place in the girls high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10.
“That’s pretty impressive since she has not had the opportunity to practice any actual high jumping so far this season,” Perriguey said.
Pacific’s boys 800-meter relay team of Mason Davis, Vincent Hoffman, Ryan Krupinski and Robert Schmidt finished fifth in 1:39.46.
Finishing sixth in the girls 4,000-meter distance relay for the Lady Indians were Jenna Anding, Aubrey Huff, Riley Vaughn and Katie Prada in a time of 14:54.77.
Tucker Vogel finished seventh in the boys 110-meter high hurdles in 17.94. Matthew Austin was eighth in the same event in 18.18 and Trevor Repp finished ninth in 18.43.
Mason Davis, Vincent Hoffman, Compton and Van Meter placed eight in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:46.89.
In the girls 800-meter relay, Maggie Doering, Megan Felts, Deonya Broyles and Liebhart finished eighth in 1:56.42.
Repp also placed ninth in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 47.44 and tied for ninth in the high jump at 5-4.
Davis was ninth in the 200-meter dash in 24.49.
Brunjes, Compton, Haley and Van Meter placed ninth in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:10.53.
Anding, Huff, Prada and Vaughn ran ninth in the girls 3,200-meter relay in 11:18.1
Liebhart placed ninth in the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles in 18.47.
Will Green finished 10th in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:58.08.
The relay team of Makai Parton, Hoffman, Krupinski and Austin finished 10th in the 400-meter relay in 48.4.
Dashay Broyles, Deonya Broyles, Felts and Kate Taylor placed 10th in the girls 400-meter relay in 54.67.
Prada, Doering, Emma Parry and Felts ran the 1,600-meter relay, finishing 10th in 4:40.1.
Pacific is next scheduled to host a tri-meet Tuesday, starting at 4:15 p.m. with Owensville and Hermann.