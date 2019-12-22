The Pacific Lady Indians are again spending the holiday break at the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Pacific, the defending runner-up from last year’s tournament, again faces a familiar foe in the first round.
The Lady Indians will open the tournament against Head Coach Bill Thoele’s former school, Lindbergh, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
A win would for likely set up a rematch of last season’s championship game against Liberty (Kansas City) in the semifinals.
Pacific topped Lindbergh and Farmington to reach the title game last season. All teams return this year.