The regular season fast approaches.
With the second week of high school fall practices concluding, four Pacific teams looked toward preseason jamborees.
The Indians football team played Friday in a jamboree at St. James that included Sullivan and Salem.
Pacific softball also played its jamboree on Friday at Seckman along with Festus.
The Indians soccer team is scheduled to play in a jamboree Saturday at noon, also at Seckman. Pacific’s scheduled opponents include Gateway Science, Saxony Lutheran and North County.
Lady Indians volleyball concludes the school’s jamboree schedule Tuesday at Union, starting at 5 p.m. Other schools will include Seckman and Francis Howell Central.
Pacific adds one new program this fall with the introduction of girls golf. Longtime wrestling coach Rob Schimsa takes over as the head coach of the new program, which has 11 golfers out for the inaugural season.
On the football field, Pacific has an increased roster with 65 players on the team this fall for a team that returns most of its experience with nine starters back on both sides of the ball.
The team that shares Pacific’s new turf field with the football program, boys soccer, also returns most of its roster, having lost just three players to graduation. Leading the returners are senior standouts Dominic Curry, Geoffery Hayden and goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne.
Even graduating five players from last season’s varsity rotation, the Pacific volleyball team still returns plenty of experience with six returning seniors — libero Genna Nickelson, outside hitter and setter Grace Smiley, hitters Piper Linder and Kate Taylor and defensive specialists Jaisie Kulick and Haley Lucas.
The Pacific cross country team looks to continue a run of success that has seen the boys team qualify for the state meet two years in a row and a girls team that had three freshmen individual state qualifiers last season. However, the boys team will have to cope with the loss of a couple of key senior runners to graduation in Will Green and Noah Benzabeh.