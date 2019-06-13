The Pacific Post 320 Juniors picked up a pair of Ninth District wins Saturday at Blanchette Park.
Post 320 (5-6) swept St. Charles Post 312 (3-9), 4-1 and 10-7.
“Our bats were rolling and we stayed active on the base paths,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “It was good to get a couple victories and keep things going in the positive direction.”
First Game
Post 320 rolled out nine hits in the contest.
Pacific took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and added another run in the top of the fifth.
St. Charles got its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jayden Mach pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits and three walks. He struck out five batters.
“Jayden Mach threw a great first game,” Gilcrease said. “He has been very reliable and has thrown quality innings. We had the bats going.”
Ethan Simpson and Weston Kulick picked up two hits apiece.
Tyler Anderson, Jack Meyer, Andrew Payne, Tanner Biedenstein and Dylan Mooney each had a hit.
Anderson and Simpson both doubled with all other hits coming as singles.
Anderson, Payne, Kulick and Mooney scored one run apiece.
Anderson drove in two runs. Meyer and Simpson both collected one RBI.
Payne and Simpson reached on walks.
Meyer stole a base.
Second Game
The Pacific offense picked up even more in the rematch where Anderson connected for four of Post 320’s 11 hits.
Anderson tripled and doubled twice with two stolen bases, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Kulick collected three hits. Meyer, Tanner Biedenstein, Ayden Biedenstein and Mach posted one hit apiece.
Tanner Biedenstein was the winning pitcher. He threw four innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Stephel Loeffel fired the final three innings, striking out three and allowing no hits and no walks.
“The second game Tanner Biedenstein and Stephen Loeffel combined to pitch a great game,” Gilcrease said.
Meyer scored twice in the game. Payne, Kulick, Simpson, Ian Groom and Sam Knotts each added a run.
Meyer, Payne and Tanner Biedenstein picked up two RBIs each. Ayden Biedenstein and Kulick each drove in a run.
Simpson reached twice on walks. Meyer, Payne, Ayden Biedenstein and Groom all walked once.
Tanner Biedenstein and Payne were hit by pitches.
Meyer stole four bases. Groom and Payne both stole twice and Faolin Kreienkamp once.
Post 320 continued Ninth District play at New Haven Post 366 Tuesday and will next play at Elsberry Post 226 Thursday at 8 p.m.