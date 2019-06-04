The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen were the breakers of ties Thursday.
Playing a doubleheader with Eureka Post 177 (0-6), the Post 320 Freshmen (5-1) delivered the deciding score in what had been a tied game in both contests at Pacific High School. Pacific took the first game, 7-5, and the second game, 8-6.
Game One
Post 177 got out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning.
Pacific came back with one run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
Both teams recorded two runs in the third inning, pushing the score to a 5-5 tie.
That’s how it remained until Pacific pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Cade Martin kept Post 320 in the game on the mound for the first three innings. He surrendered five runs, three earned, on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Matthew Reinke was the winning pitcher. In innings four through six, he shut out Eureka on two hits and six walks while striking out two.
Andrew Payne earned the save, needing just nine pitches to work through the seventh inning on no hits and no walks with one strikeout.
Pacific delivered six hits in the contest, including two each from Jack Meyer and Ryan Bruns. Trevor Klund and Dylan Mooney picked up one hit each.
Meyer doubled and walked with a run scored. Each of the other hits were singles.
Klund, Bruns and Martin all drove in a run.
Mooney and Bruns each scored twice. Cole Hansmann and Reinke both scored once.
Reinke walked twice. Tyler Trower and Hansmann drew one walk each.
Klund was hit by pitches twice. Bruns, Mooney and Trower were each hit once.
Bruns and Hansmann stole three bases apiece. Meyer stole two. Klund, Weston Kulick and Mooney stole once each.
Game Two
The second contest started much the same as the first with Eureka scoring three runs in the first inning.
Post 320 evened the score with three runs in the top of the third.
In the fifth inning, Pacific scored one run, but Post 177 answered with two.
Pacific tied the game back up at 5-5 in the top of the sixth.
Both teams scored once in the seventh inning, sending the game to an extra frame.
Pacific scored the final two runs in the top of the eighth when Payne delivered an RBI-triple with nobody out and then scored on Kulick’s ground ball to first base.
Wesley Branson was the winning pitcher. He fired the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk. Branson struck out three batters.
Bruns was the Pacific starting pitcher. He went four inning and allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Ethan Simpson recorded two shutout innings on just one hit.
At the Plate, Payne was the driving force for Post 320 with three hits and a walk. He tripled and singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and ended with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, was hit by a pitch and walked with a stolen base.
Kulick, Mooney, Bruns and Meyer all singled.
Meyer scored two runs. Trower, Kulick and Branson each scored once.
Bruns drove in three runs. Kulick and Meyer both picked up an RBI.
Kulick walked twice. Hansmann got a free base on balls once.
Meyer was twice hit by pitches. Kulick and Trower were each hit once.
Meyer stole two bases. Kulick and Trower stole once each.
Post 320 is scheduled to host Ninth District opponent, Hannibal Post 55, in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.