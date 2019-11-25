The basketball season got off to an unofficial start for the Pacific Indians Thursday.
Pacific played in the preseason jamboree at Kirkwood, which also involved Westminster Christian Academy and Jennings.
Pacific trailed on the scoreboard to both Westminster, 28-10, and Jennings, 21-20. The score for the Kirkwood scrimmage was not available at print deadline.
The Indians started the night against Westminster with the Wildcats holding a 13-7 lead after the first six-minute period before pulling away in the second and final period.
“It’s a challenging jamboree for us,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Westminster is a district opponent, so it’s good for us to see where we are at against them and hopefully the kids will use that to motivate them to do the things they need to in order to compete with them at the end of the season.”
In the second round, Pacific matched up with Jennings. The Warriors led 13-6, after one period, but Pacific came back in the second period to make it a one-point game.
The Indians came back in the final minute of the second period and twice took the lead on two different sets of Don’TA Harris free throws.
Jennings came back to retake the lead both times.
Harris, a junior who can play both guard and forward, is one of two returning starters on the team along with senior guard Dylan Myers.
The Indians bring back seven players with varsity experience from last season’s 10-16 team.
“We have a lot to work on, but there was some good stuff,” VanLeer said. “Don’TA played pretty well. We rebounded well, but the first game, against Westminster, we got pushed around a little bit.”
Pacific opens the regular season Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament. The Indians play Union in the first round with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.