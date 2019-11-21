The basketball season unofficially began Monday for the Pacific Lady Indians.
Pacific tuned up the for the regular season at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Jamboree where the Lady Indians outscored opponents in just one of the six periods played at the event.
“We competed real well at times and then other times you could see that we are very young and inexperienced,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said.
The Lady Indians split their two periods with Cape Central and were outscored in both scrimmage rounds played against Borgia and Lutheran St. Charles.
Borgia topped Pacific, 24-4, combined in their two rounds with Borgia shutting out Pacific, 11-0, in the first period before again topping the Lady Indians, 13-4, in the second period.
Scores for Pacific’s rounds against Cape Central and Lutheran St. Charles were not available as of print deadline.
Pacific has many new faces on the varsity roster this year after graduating eight seniors from last winter’s squad.
“With this team we are putting in a whole new philosophy new defense, new offense and it’s gonna take time for us to gel,” Thoele said. “Our first group did pretty well with things. Our new kids had some good moments, but still have a lot to learn.”
Seniors Cori O’Neill, Annie Mueller and Lilly Prichard are the only holdovers from last season’s roster.
New additions Kiley Stahl and Molly Prichard scored the two Pacific baskets in the Borgia scrimmage.
Pacific will begin the regular season this coming Tuesday at Washington with a scheduled tipoff at 7 p.m.