Two Pacific senior guards received postseason honors in Class 4 District 3 girls basketball.
Grace Burrows and Maddie King were both among the players selected to the all-district roster.
Burrows led the Lady Indians this season with 12.5 points per game and was a 35.6 percent shooter from three-point range on the year.
King ran the Pacific offense from the point guard position and averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.65 assists and 1.73 steals per game.
Lutheran South junior Emma Pawlitz was named district player of the year. She posted 16.7 points per game and was a 37.3 percent three-point shooter on the season.
Pawlitz led the Lady Lancers to a semifinal victory over Pacific in the district tournament before Lutheran South fell to Rockwood Summit in the championship game.
Other players on the all-district roster include:
• Festus senior Jenna Oetting;
• Rockwood Summit junior Jasmine Manuel;
• Festus junior Abigail Rickermann;
• Lutheran South junior Emma Heskett;
• Lutheran South junior Chloe Akerson;
• Festus junior Abby McMillin; and
• Rockwood Summit junior Jayla McLemore.
The district champion, Rockwood Summit, was eliminated in the sectional round Tuesday by Miller Career, 39-34.